Afghanistan's Bacha Bazi: Centuries-Old Practice of Boy Sexual Slavery Persists Despite Taliban Ban

Despite the Taliban's official prohibition, the centuries-old tradition of Bacha Bazi continues to thrive in Afghanistan, where impoverished boys are forced into sexual slavery for powerful men. This article examines the historical roots, ongoing abuses, and the lack of accountability despite international awareness.

For thousands of impoverished children in Afghanistan , a harrowing reality persists: the systemic sexual exploitation known as Bacha Bazi , which translates to 'boy play'. Young boys, adorned in makeup and dressed in brightly coloured women's clothing, are paraded before powerful men to dance and are then subjected to rape.

This barbaric tradition, spanning centuries, turns boys into sex slaves for the country's elite. Despite the Taliban's public opposition and a legal ban, the practice continues as an open secret. Survivors recount beatings, rape, and psychological torment, only to be discarded once they grow facial hair and are no longer deemed desirable. Many turn to prostitution, drug addiction, or suicide, overwhelmed by trauma, while others face further violence upon returning home.

The suspension of international aid after the Taliban's 2021 return has left victims with scant support and rehabilitation options. This occurs in a nation where homosexuality can be punishable by death and pederasty by lengthy prison sentences. The roots of Bacha Bazi trace back to at least the 13th century, with widespread documentation by domestic and foreign observers.

Its infamous resurgence occurred during the Mujahideen's war against the Soviet Union in the 1980s, when Afghan commanders kept boys as status symbols and objects of abuse. The Taliban initially outlawed the practice in the 1990s, citing it as a chief grievance against warlords, but after their 2001 ouster, old power structures returned and so did Bacha Bazi. While some boys may reportedly volunteer, many are sold by impoverished families or abducted, even by police officers-those meant to prevent exploitation.

Photographs and videos show boys forced to perform in pink and red skirts or skin-tight tops for groups of men who then pass them around. The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission notes victims suffer serious psychological trauma, including stress, hopelessness, and distrust, often developing feelings of revenge. Without services for recovery, the cycle risks perpetuating as some adolescent victims grow up to keep their own bachas.

Foreign forces in Afghanistan during the 2000s and 2010s were aware of Bacha Bazi but often powerless to intervene because allied Afghan commanders participated. Some conservative religious groups even consider the practice acceptable. A recent US State Department report on Trafficking in Persons confirms that child soldier recruitment, human trafficking, and Bacha Bazi continue under the Taliban, with coercion and deception used to recruit children.

The report documents cases involving Taliban officials and other armed groups, noting local commanders and influential figures as main perpetrators. Photographer Barat Ali Batoor documented the lives of Bacha Bazi boys in a 2010 Frontline documentary, revealing a young boy being dressed by his 'owner' for a private party. The intersection of extreme poverty, weak rule of law, and cultural endurance makes Bacha Bazi a persistent scourge, leaving countless children trapped in abuse with little hope for justice or healing





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bacha Bazi Afghanistan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines