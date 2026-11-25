A safeguarding report reveals systemic failures that allowed Ethan Ives-Griffiths to be murdered by his grandparents. Agencies ignored warnings despite the family being known to services.

A serious review has concluded that multiple agencies failed to protect two-year-old Ethan Ives-Griffiths before he was murdered by his grandparents. The North Wales Safeguarding Board issued an unreserved apology after determining that the toddler's voice was effectively unheard by systems meant to keep him safe. Despite numerous referrals and visible signs of distress, the multi-agency networks did not intervene effectively to prevent the tragedy that unfolded in Flintshire.

Systemic Failures Ignored Family Warnings

The child practice review, published on Wednesday, identified that attempts by Ethan's father, Will Griffiths, to raise concerns were not acted upon by social services or police. Historical information regarding the family was also neglected during critical decision-making processes. The report highlighted that the family was well known to health, education, and law enforcement agencies, yet the ability of these bodies to monitor the child's care was significantly diminished by staffing shortages and procedural failures.

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Ethan collapsed with a catastrophic head injury at his grandparents' home in Garden City, Deeside, on the evening of August 14, 2021. At the time, he was dangerously dehydrated, severely underweight, and bore forty visible bruises or marks. His grandparents, Michael Ives, aged 49, and Kerry Ives, aged 47, were convicted of murder and given life sentences last year. Ethan's mother, Shannon Ives, aged 29, was subsequently jailed for twelve years for causing or allowing his death and for child cruelty.

Referrals Closed Without Adequate Action

The review found that there were 36 referrals and concerns raised about Ethan or his immediate family since 2016. These reports included significant domestic violence, homelessness issues, and parental substance abuse. However, a high proportion of these referrals were closed with no further action due to non-engagement by the family. Nicola Stubbins, co-chair of the safeguarding board, stated that the findings made for difficult reading and emphasized the need for lasting changes in professional practice.

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Missed opportunities to move the family to a place of safety were identified throughout the timeline. On June 9, 2021, police attended due to domestic violence and noted that Ethan's father was begging social workers not to place the child with his grandparents. This warning was not recorded or shared with the children's service. Instead, school staff provided money for a taxi to take Shannon Ives and her children to her sister's home, unaware this was the first step toward the toddler's demise.

Breakdown in Monitoring and Information Sharing

Workforce challenges within the children's service impacted the ability to protect Ethan Ives-Griffiths. The report noted that a social worker was instructed by a senior practitioner not to take any action that could be seen as placing the children into local authority care. Consequently, the family was left without adequate supervision despite being on the child protection register from July 6, 2021.

Children on the register should have been seen at least every ten days, yet they went unseen for 42 days in total. When Shannon Ives informed services on July 7 that Ethan was living with his grandparents, no welfare checks were recorded. The IT system was not updated with his new address, and the report concluded that very little information about Ethan existed in files. From the evidence, it is safe to say that his voice was not heard by the agencies responsible for his safety.