Theatrical agent Michael Whitehall confesses he turned down a young Robert Pattinson, who has now been cast as James Bond, while Cher seeks to trademark her name for virtual reality entertainment and celebrity families reunite in London.

The entertainment industry has recently been abuzz with excitement following the announcement that Robert Pattinson, the forty-year-old actor, has been appointed as the next James Bond for His Majesty's Secret Service.

Michael Whitehall Regrets Missing Robert Pattinson

This news has sent waves of enthusiasm through cinema fans globally, but it has also stirred significant regret within one prominent showbusiness family. Jack Whitehall's father, Michael Whitehall, a highly successful theatrical agent, has publicly revealed that he once had the opportunity to sign the future Bond star but deliberately chose not to. At the time, Robert Pattinson was a young student at Tower House School in south-west London, where he was classmates with Jack Whitehall.

Also read Why Robert Pattinson's era is the perfect time for James Bond to break a 60-year casting habit

Michael recalled a conversation they had when Robert expressed his desire to pursue acting. Michael, whose agency represented Oscar-winning luminaries such as Dame Judi Dench and Sir Daniel Day-Lewis, decided that Robert lacked the professional drive and potential to succeed in the volatile acting world. He described Robert as a charming but wasted talent who should have pursued a more stable career.

Michael told Robert that he was tall, good-looking, and had a whole life ahead of him, advising him to get a proper job instead. He explicitly stated that he would not be interested in representing him, hoping that Robert would find a better agent who would actually believe in his potential. This decision now haunts Michael, whose wife Hilary jokingly remarked on a podcast that if they had signed him, they could own a villa in Cap d'Antibes.

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Robert was eventually signed by a rival agent at a young age and has since become one of Hollywood's most bankable stars, making the missed opportunity a legendary cautionary tale in agent circles. Meanwhile, in other industry news, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie are planning a reunion with Dame Emma Thompson at the exclusive Garrick Club in London.

Fry Laurie Seek Club Membership Amid Skepticism

The trio, famous for their work on A Bit of Fry and Laurie, are seeking membership, though some club members remain skeptical about the inclusion of two such high-profile figures, particularly given the club's recent vote to allow women members. In fashion news, Charlotte Simone's latest collection launch was attended by celebrities like Lucy Boynton and her sister, who wore the designer's signature shearling coats.

On the film premiere circuit, Elizabeth Debicki graced the red carpet alone for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, as co-star Brad Pitt was absent due to influenza. She expressed sadness over his absence but remained professional.

Finally, Cher has made headlines by filing for trademarks to use her name in virtual reality and digital entertainment services, following a trend set by the estates of George Michael and Freddie Mercury to monetize their legacies in the digital space.