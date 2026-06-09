Agentic AI, Cyber Threats, and Digital Sovereignty: Key Tech Updates

This news roundup covers Apple's new iOS agentic password security, ZTE's AI and energy tech showcase, the tension between rapid AI deployment and security flaws, virtual cyber recovery training, France's probe into a government messaging hack, and the LibreOffice vs. Euro-Office dispute over document formats.

Apple's latest iOS update introduces agentic capabilities targeting compromised passwords , promising users the ability to change them with a single tap. Meanwhile, a graph database company highlights an on-premises, air-gapped intelligence stack as a solution for governments seeking a no-kill-switch option.

At the TNB Energy Transition Conference, ZTE showcased integrated AI, connectivity, and digital utility technologies. In software development, despite acknowledging security holes in AI-generated code, developers continue to deploy it. The market sees a push for resilience, with products like Everpure offering advantages in uncertain times. Enterprise data services for Kubernetes are being reimagined to architect the future.

Cybersecurity initiatives include a virtual cyber recovery simulator that immerses participants in a live ransomware breach scenario, testing response skills and teamwork. Ransomware threats persist, prompting Druva to shift its Escape Ransomware event to a fully virtual format. Organizations are scaling agentic AI from pilot to production, though pressure to deploy often outweighs security concerns, as four in five confess to breaches from vulnerable applications.

France has launched an investigation into the compromise of a government messaging platform following an account hijack. In the open-source arena, LibreOffice has labeled Euro-Office a de facto ally of Microsoft's lock-in strategy, accusing it of undermining digital sovereignty by defaulting to Microsoft's OOXML format





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Agentic AI Ios Security Compromised Passwords ZTE AI Deployment Risks Cyber Recovery Ransomware France Government Hack Libreoffice Euro-Office OOXML Digital Sovereignty Kubernetes Data Services Air-Gapped Stack Graph Database

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