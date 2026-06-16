Aggressive Buzzard Causes Fear in East Midlands Village

Residents in the village of Coleorton, Leicestershire, are living in fear of an aggressive buzzard that has been swooping on villagers in the East Midlands. The bird of prey attacks locals almost every day, with one man suffering cuts across the top of his head from the buzzard's claws.

Residents in the village of Coleorton , Leicestershire, are living in fear of an aggressive buzzard that has been swooping on villagers in the East Midlands .

The bird of prey attacks locals almost every day, with one man suffering cuts across the top of his head from the buzzard's claws. Local resident Samantha Thorpe, 36, said the bird tends to swoop down and attack anyone who walks through the pathway on her lane. She added that she and her neighbors have banned their children from walking down the path where the bird has made its nest.

A cyclist was also knocked off their bike during one attack and was injured. The RSPB said it was likely the bird was breeding and instinctively protecting its nest.

However, some parents have taken precautions to protect their children, with one resident saying they no longer go up the path and instead take an alternative route. An RSPB spokesman advised giving the bird space and avoiding the immediate area if it shows aggressive behavior. This is not the first incident of a bird of prey attacking villagers in the UK, as a Harris's hawk targeted residents in a Hertfordshire village last year.

The hawk was eventually captured after a physiotherapist caught it in his garden after it had followed him for a mile on his daily jog. The bird had caused dozens of reported head wounds and gashes, with one resident even resorting to wearing a bike helmet while out running after being attacked twice. The RSPB said that aggression in birds can often be caused when they feel threatened or are protecting their young.

They advised giving birds space and avoiding the immediate area if they show aggressive behavior. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting wildlife and giving them space when necessary. In a separate incident, a South American bird of prey petrified residents of a Hertfordshire village during a divebombing campaign. The bird, a Harris's hawk, targeted villagers in Flamstead, with 'tall men' a favourite target.

It was unclear where the bird escaped from but they are kept privately in the UK. Whipsnade Zoo, just miles away from where the bird set up home, said the medium-large hawk, which feeds on squirrels and rabbits as well as lizards and snakes in its natural habitat, was not one of theirs.

Resident Roy Lambden was attacked on March 2 last year, saying the hawk attacks from behind and you're surprised, you suddenly get a whack on the head - a number of people get their heads cut. The hawk was eventually captured in April last year by a physiotherapist who said the bird had followed him for a mile on his daily jog, hopping along all the telegraph poles before landing in his garden.

The physiotherapist, Steve Harris, 40, said he finally caught the Harris's hawk by clambering on to his shed and throwing a cage over the bird





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aggressive Buzzard East Midlands Coleorton RSPB Bird Of Prey

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Midlands Police volunteers recognised in Birthday HonoursMike Leonard and Hitesh Mehta are recognised for their contributions as volunteer police officers.

Read more »

East Midlands Railway Criticised for Dangerously Overcrowded Trains and Delivery DelaysPassengers report dangerously overcrowded trains and frequent cancellations as East Midlands Railway struggles with fleet issues and delays in new train deliveries from Hitachi Rail.

Read more »

Aston Villa target Jacob Barnes as former CEO predicts Midlands returnFormer Aston Villa chief executive Keith Wyness predicts that Newcastle United winger Jacob Barnes will join Villa this summer, citing the player's family ties to the Midlands and Villa's Champions League ambitions. Barnes, valued at £40 million, scored a career-best 16 goals last season and is a clear target for Villa's transfer window.

Read more »

Mega-plan could create more than 5,000 jobs near East Midlands AirportThe huge development would thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds of investment to the area

Read more »