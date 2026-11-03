AGL Bayswater Power Station Workers Hospitalised After Hydrogen Sulphide Exposure

Fourteen workers at NSW's Bayswater Power Station were hospitalised due to suspected hydrogen sulphide gas exposure. SafeWork NSW is investigating the incident while AGL confirms all staff have been medically cleared.

Fourteen workers at the Bayswater Power Station in Muswellbrook were hospitalised following a suspected exposure to hydrogen sulphide gas. The incident occurred on October 24 at the facility located in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales. Access to the site remains restricted to essential personnel only while strict safety control measures are enforced.

Bayswater Power Station Incident Details

Local media reports from last week initially indicated that seven workers were assessed by paramedics after detecting a strong odour at the site. Four of those individuals were transported to hospitals for treatment. Energy supply operator AGL confirmed on Wednesday that the total number of hospitalised workers had risen to fourteen. A company spokesperson stated that the exact source of the gas exposure had not yet been definitively identified by investigators.

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AGL Confirms All Workers Cleared

Despite the initial medical emergency, AGL confirmed that all fourteen affected employees have since been medically cleared and released from hospital care. The company emphasized that the output of the power station has not been impacted by the incident. An AGL spokesperson reaffirmed that the safety, health, and well-being of their workforce remains the highest priority for the organization. The facility continues to operate while internal reviews are conducted.

SafeWork NSW Investigation Launched

SafeWork NSW has officially launched an investigation into the cause of the exposure and is engaging with AGL on a daily basis. NSW Work Health and Safety Minister Sophie Cotsis stated that she is receiving regular briefings from the SafeWork NSW Commissioner regarding the situation. The government agency is working to determine why the toxic gas was released and ensuring that all workplace safety protocols were followed correctly by the power station staff and management teams.

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Health Risks of Hydrogen Sulphide Gas

Hydrogen sulphide is a toxic, flammable, and colourless gas that is characterised by a distinct smell resembling rotten eggs. Exposure to the substance can cause a range of health symptoms including headaches, dizziness, nausea, blurred vision, and irritation of the eyes and respiratory system. Higher concentrations of the gas can impair a person's ability to smell the warning odour, which increases the danger significantly. Breathing in high levels of hydrogen sulphide can quickly result in loss of consciousness and death within minutes.

Plant History and Future Closure Plans

Opened in 1985, the Bayswater Power Station is a coal-fired facility with a substantial capacity of 2,715 megawatts. It stands as one of the largest power stations in New South Wales and plays a critical role in the region's energy grid. The site is scheduled to close down by the end of 2033 as part of AGL's Climate Transition Action Plan. This timeline aims to manage the gradual shift away from coal-fired energy generation towards more sustainable sources.