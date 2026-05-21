Agoraphobia worker wins disability discrimination case against council

A council worker with agoraphobia has won a landmark case against her employer, securing compensation for disability discrimination and unfair dismissal. The tribunal ruled that the council failed to accommodate her needs and discriminated against her by banning her from working from home.

Marina Dudding, a long-time council worker with agoraphobia, successfully sued Gravesham Borough Council for disability discrimination and unfair dismissal after being banned from working two days a week from home.

Dudding, who has Generalized Anxiety Disorder and Moderate Depressive Episode, experiences anxiety and stress when leaving her home, leading to palpitations, abdominal pain, and difficulty concentrating. She argued that working from the office caused her anxiety, chest pain, rapid heart rate, nausea, hyperventilation, and trouble breathing. The tribunal found that Gravesham Borough Council knew or ought to have known about Dudding's agoraphobia and failed to accommodate her needs.

The council's decision to revoke her hybrid working arrangement and enforce an office-only requirement was deemed discriminatory and unfair. Dudding's lawyer highlighted the negative impact of working in the office on her anxiety and performance, citing distractions, interruptions, and a stressful environment. The tribunal awarded Dudding compensation for disability discrimination and unfair dismissal. The case highlights the importance of employers understanding and accommodating employees with disabilities, particularly those with agoraphobia.





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Agoraphobia Disability Discrimination Employment Law Workplace Accommodations Unfair Dismissal

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