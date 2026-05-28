Agricultural Vehicle Thefts Double Despite Fall in Rural Crime Costs

New figures from NFU Mutual reveal a concerning rise in agricultural vehicle thefts across the East of England, despite an overall decrease in rural crime costs. The insurer's report highlights the increasing organization of criminals targeting rural areas and the importance of continued collaboration between stakeholders to combat the issue.

Despite an overall decrease in rural crime costs across the East of England and the UK, thefts of agricultural vehicles have significantly increased, according to a new report by NFU Mutual.

The insurer estimated that the total cost of rural crime in the East fell by 6% to £5.9m in 2025, reflecting a national drop of 6% from £44.1m to £41.5m. However, the report highlighted a concerning trend: thefts of tractors and other farm vehicles, such as quad bikes, had doubled in the East of England during the same period. Hannah Binns, NFU Mutual's rural affairs specialist, attributed this to the increasing organization and determination of criminals targeting rural areas.

She also noted positive developments, such as improved cooperation among government, police, farmers, rural communities, insurers, and manufacturers, which has helped combat rural crime. Binns warned that the theft of essential agricultural vehicles could have severe consequences for farmers and urged continued collaboration between industry, farming, and law enforcement to effectively address rural crime. NFU Mutual has worked with local police forces to install number-plate recognition cameras at rural hotspots and praised efforts to combat GPS device thefts





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Rural Crime Agricultural Vehicle Thefts NFU Mutual East Of England Organized Crime Farming Industry Law Enforcement

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