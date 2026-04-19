A groundbreaking AI tool developed by Anthropic, named Claude Mythos, has cybersecurity experts and financial institutions on high alert. The AI's ability to autonomously discover deeply embedded bugs, some dating back decades, in major operating systems and browsers poses a significant threat to the global financial system. The Bank of England is preparing for urgent discussions with leading banks to assess and fortify defenses against potential AI-powered cyberattacks targeting legacy banking systems, including COBOL, which underpins trillions of pounds in daily transactions.

A potent new artificial intelligence tool has emerged, raising serious concerns among cybersecurity experts about its potential misuse by malicious actors. This advanced AI, dubbed Claude Mythos by its developer, the Silicon Valley start-up Anthropic, possesses the alarming capability to breach bank computer systems and potentially drain cash from ATMs.

The gravity of this threat has prompted the Bank of England to schedule urgent crisis talks with major financial lenders this week, as apprehension mounts regarding the broader implications of AI systems on the stability of the global financial ecosystem. British banks are slated to receive early access to Claude Mythos, enabling them to rigorously stress-test their existing cyber defenses against this state-of-the-art AI bot. The tech firm Anthropic has already sent ripples of unease throughout the cybersecurity community by claiming that Claude Mythos has independently identified previously unknown vulnerabilities in virtually every major operating system and internet browser. Astonishingly, some of these discovered bugs are reported to be as old as 27 years, highlighting the persistent nature of latent security flaws. This revelation potentially exposes a vast array of companies to a new generation of cyberattacks that can be executed at speeds far exceeding the capabilities of human hackers. Anthropic itself acknowledges the immense power of this tool, having deliberately restricted access to a select group of technology giants and global financial institutions. This controlled release is intended to provide these entities with a critical window to enhance their security protocols and fortify their systems against emergent threats before wider dissemination. The current infrastructure of many financial institutions presents a particular vulnerability. Experts note that numerous banks still rely on legacy hardware and software, some dating back several decades, to manage the bulk of their transaction processing. A prime example of such a system at heightened risk is COBOL, a computer programming language that forms the very foundation of modern banking operations. Originating in the 1960s, this venerable software continues to be widely employed due to its proven track record of reliability and the significant financial and technical hurdles associated with replacing or modernizing core systems that handle trillions of pounds in transactions daily. The market reaction to Anthropic's announcement was swift and substantial, with shares in the computing behemoth IBM experiencing their largest single-day decline in 25 years following news of a new AI tool with COBOL capabilities. This indicates the deep integration of COBOL within IBM's mainframe systems, a critical infrastructure for many financial entities. Radi El Haj, who leads the payment systems provider RS2, emphasized that a significant majority of financial transactions, including nearly all ATM withdrawals, are processed through COBOL. He further underscored the profound risk associated with attempting to replace such an ingrained system. Compounding the challenge, the newly discovered bugs within COBOL and its interconnected systems are proving difficult to rectify. This stems from the fact that the software was originally developed by specialists who are now either deceased or retired, making the process of implementing updates or workarounds extremely arduous. The situation is further complicated by a notable lack of comprehensive documentation for these older systems. Anthropic itself described the challenge as akin to reverse-engineering business logic from systems created during the Nixon administration, underscoring the complexity and age of the underlying code. The scarcity of skilled COBOL engineers further exacerbates the problem, with Anthropic noting that the language is now taught by only a handful of universities, and finding individuals proficient in reading and maintaining it is becoming increasingly difficult each quarter. While ATM security has historically been a concern, with physical attacks like the use of heavy machinery to rip out machines or sophisticated skimming techniques to steal card data, the advent of AI tools like Claude Mythos introduces the chilling prospect of a surge in remote heists, commonly referred to as jackpotting. This scenario occurs when cybercriminals exploit vulnerabilities to gain control of ATM systems, commanding them to dispense cash on demand and effectively emptying the machines without affecting customer accounts. In response to these escalating threats, the Bank of England is understood to be collaborating closely with the Treasury, the Financial Conduct Authority, and the National Cyber Security Centre to comprehensively understand and evaluate the risks posed by recent advancements in AI. Its Cross Market Operational Resilience Group is scheduled to convene this week with representatives from major lenders and other financial institutions to deliberate on the implications of Anthropic's latest developments. Bank governor Andrew Bailey has stated that the central bank will be examining the potential impact of these AI advancements on the risk of cybercrime with extreme diligence. The AI Security Institute, a government-operated test laboratory, has already conducted trials of the new technology and has issued a warning that it represents a significant advancement over previous frontier AI models. The concerns are not confined to the UK; Scott Bessent, the US Treasury Secretary, and Jerome Powell, the Chairman of the US Federal Reserve, have also briefed Wall Street banks on the formidable capabilities of Claude Mythos during a recent meeting, signaling a unified international concern over this emerging threat landscape. El Haj of RS2 issued a stark admonition to financial institutions, urging them to "wake up" to the imminent dangers posed by advanced AI





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Artificial Intelligence Cybersecurity Banking Systems Claude Mythos COBOL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Women's Six Nations 2026: Scotland 7-84 England - Depleted Red Roses deliver statement winDespite being without several World Cup winners, England produce a 'relentless' display to thrash Scotland in the Women's Six Nations at Murrayfield.

Read more »

Women's Six Nations 2026: Scotland 7-84 England - Depleted Red Roses deliver statement winDespite being without several World Cup winners, England produce a 'relentless' display to thrash Scotland in the Women's Six Nations at Murrayfield.

Read more »

County Championship: James Rew gets England backing but sees Hampshire fight back against SomersetGloucestershire and Lancashire see 23 wickets fall in two days in Division Two clash, while Nathan McSweeney and James Sales combine for 131 to inspire Northamptonshire fightback against Hampshire; Essex and Warwickshire continue to battle for control of back-and-forth...

Read more »

Iceland 0-1 England: How Hannah Hampton's heroics bailed out LionessesGoalkeeper Hannah Hampton says she just 'did my job' in pulling off three crucial late saves as England held on to beat Iceland 1-0.

Read more »

Hampton's Heroics Secure England's World Cup Qualifying LeadGoalkeeper Hannah Hampton made three vital saves in the closing stages to preserve England's perfect Women's World Cup qualifying record following Alessia Russo's first-half winner against Iceland. Hampton's performance, despite some fumbles, was crucial in maintaining England's top position in the group and their path to automatic qualification.

Read more »

Wiegman warns England after Iceland winStay ahead with the most up-to-date England coverage. Dive into the latest news, team and player statistics, and real-time match results, all on GOAL

Read more »