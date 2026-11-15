AI Data Boom Triggers Surge in Vintage Air Vent Demand for Three Rivers Factory

A Michigan factory sees 80% sales spike in century-old parts as AI data centers adopt liquid cooling, forcing increased production shifts and revealing supply chain mysteries.

The historic manufacturing landscape in Three Rivers, Michigan, has undergone a startling transformation due to the explosive growth of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Armstrong International, a family-owned enterprise founded in 1900, has experienced an unprecedented surge in demand for a specialized component originally designed in 1972. This niche part, an air vent crucial for managing heat in high-density computing environments, has shifted from a marginal inventory item to a critical supply chain bottleneck for the technology sector.

The Mechanism of Liquid Cooling in AI Data Centers

The core driver behind this industrial shift is the adoption of advanced liquid cooling systems within modern data centers. Traditional air-based cooling methods are insufficient for managing the extreme thermal output of high-performance semiconductor chips used in AI operations. Consequently, engineers are integrating direct-to-chip liquid cooling solutions that circulate fluid close to CPUs and GPUs to absorb heat directly at the source. This process necessitates highly efficient venting mechanisms to expel displaced air and maintain system stability, creating a unique market opportunity for vintage engineering components.

Also read Chancellor keen for more UK data centres but wants to avoid ‘free-for-all on AI’

Mystery Orders Reveal Hidden Data Center Expansion

Andrew Wittek, the North American sales director at Armstrong International, initially encountered confusion when the firm received orders that defied standard purchasing patterns. For decades, the company sold batches of approximately twelve units of its fifty-year-old air vent. This year, however, anonymous buyers began requesting orders totaling one thousand units or more. The lack of transparency regarding buyer identities and destination locations prompted Wittek to conduct internal investigations to understand the supply chain dynamics driving such irregular volume spikes.

Supply Chain Struggles Amidst Explosive Growth

Armstrong International has reported an 80% increase in air vent demand compared to the previous year, a figure that continues to accelerate as artificial intelligence projects expand globally. This sudden influx of large-scale orders has strained the firm's logistical capabilities and obscured critical market intelligence. Kyle Higginbotham, the director of North American sales and marketing, noted that the opacity surrounding end-users hinders the company's ability to identify new customers, tailor future product designs, and properly schedule factory maintenance and resource allocation.

Advertisement

Strategic Shifts and Production Adjustments in Michigan

To address the immediate crisis in meeting demand, Armstrong International has implemented a second production shift at its Three Rivers facility. The company is now racing to scale output without compromising the precision required for these industrial components. While the firm deduces that significant portions of the product are destined for data center projects in South Carolina, the lack of official confirmation leaves broader distribution patterns unclear. This operational pivot highlights the fragility of small-scale suppliers caught in the wake of rapid tech industry expansion.

Engineering Heritage Meets Modern Technology Challenges

The controversy surrounding these sales also touches upon the legacy of the product itself, designed by retired Armstrong engineer Charlie Reynolds in 1972. Reynolds originally innovated the use of stainless steel to replace cast iron, preventing erosion in harsh industrial environments. Despite the commercial success, there is notable hesitation among the firm's engineering community regarding their involvement in the AI sector. Reynolds and other long-time employees express reservations about supporting the industry, even as the financial necessity of fulfilling these massive contracts remains undeniable for the family-run business.