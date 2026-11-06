AI Data Centres in Scotland Raise Fears of Energy Shortages

Scottish civil servants warn that AI data centres could strain electricity and water supplies and push up fuel bills for local households and businesses.

Government officials in Scotland have admitted that AI data centres earmarked for sites in the country could cause a 'local shortage of energy' and soaring fuel bills. The concerns appear in emails between senior civil servants, which were released under Freedom of Information laws.

The facilities would consume so much electricity and water that they risk overwhelming nearby infrastructure, potentially cutting supplies to homes and businesses. A total of 24 planning applications for these giant centres have been submitted to Scottish authorities.

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Civil Servant Emails Warn of Energy Risks

Senior civil servants in Scotland have warned that local communities could bear the brunt of higher electricity prices caused by AI data centres. One of Scotland's two deputy directors for domestic climate change wrote that residents could also face a shortage of energy or unreliable power.

In the same exchange, the deputy director said locals would see little direct benefit from hosting the data centre. The official, whose name was redacted in the released documents, also described the facilities as 'water hungry'.

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In an email sent last March, the civil servant stated that Scotland is facing water shortages in multiple and growing parts of the country due to climate change. The message said this was true even if data centres were taken completely out of the equation.

The same email noted that last year, water shortages in some parts of Scotland started in April, the earliest ever recorded in the documents. The warning shows that officials see water pressure as a problem that predates any new AI facility.

Campaigners and Ministers Clash Over Centres

Campaigners fighting planning applications for the giant centres say the released emails prove that their fears are justified. They argue that official records now contradict public statements about listening to local people.

Lisa Beacham of the Hurlford Rufus Data Centre Community Group in Ayrshire said that the First Minister and other ministers insist communities must be listened to, but the documents tell a different story. Sarah Matthews of Edinburgh Against AI Data Centres said the emails left her deeply concerned about the Scottish Government's lack of transparency and democratic accountability.

Other documents suggest that ministers must make the case that AI centres are environmentally friendly. That line of argument stands in contrast with the water and energy warnings set out by the civil servants.

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John Swinney has refused to accede to opposition calls for a moratorium on AI data centres. Instead, the Scottish Government is pressing ahead with the planning process while facing criticism from both campaigners and opposition politicians.

Planning Applications and Next Steps Ahead

The Scottish Government has promised new planning guidance on data centres before the end of the year. A government spokesman said the minister for public finance has already committed to keep the parliament informed.

Critics claim that if all 24 planning applications were built, the centres would use 50 per cent more energy than Scotland produces. That projection places heavy pressure on a grid that officials already warn could face local shortages.

For households and businesses, the immediate risks described in the source include higher electricity prices, unreliable power, and possible interruptions to supply. Residents near proposed sites would be the first to feel these effects if the developments proceed.

The next concrete milestone is the publication of the new planning guidance before the end of the year. Until that guidance is released, the 24 applications remain under consideration and the moratorium calls remain unresolved.