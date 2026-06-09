AI Deepfakes of Farage and Bailey Used in Investment Scams on X

Fake AI-generated videos and images showing Nigel Farage attacking Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have spread on X, linked to investment fraud schemes. Both men have denounced the deepfakes, which are part of a growing trend of digital deception for financial gain.

Deepfake videos and images featuring Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey have circulated on X, formerly Twitter, depicting a fabricated violent confrontation between the two public figures.

The AI-generated content, which shows Farage seemingly assaulting Bailey including in one instance kicking him, has been widely shared across the platform. Farage was quick to dismiss the imagery, stating he would 'never take it that far' and confirmed that the videos were bizarre AI creations. He emphasized that while he and Bailey have policy disagreements, the depicted violence is entirely false. Bailey himself identified the posts as bait from scammers aiming to exploit social media users.

The posts often masquerade as clips from a BBC Question Time episode where the two argued, but no such meeting ever occurred. Instead, the deepfakes are linked to fraudulent investment schemes. They include fabricated headlines like 'How Nigel Farage Exposed the Bank of England's Elite Secret Live on Television' and direct users to sign up for these scams. Both Farage and Bailey have condemned the content, with Bailey urging vigilance and reporting of such advertisements.

Bank of England staff have been reporting these impersonations to X for removal. Cybersecurity researchers at Bitdefender connected this campaign to a previous wave of similar scams on Facebook, suggesting ties to Russian-language cyber criminals. The incident underscores the escalating threat of AI-generated deepfakes used for financial fraud and misinformation, highlighting the need for improved detection and platform accountability





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deepfakes AI Fraud Nigel Farage Andrew Bailey Bank Of England Investment Scams X Platform Cybercrime Misinformation Russian Hackers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Farage Accepted Over £83,000 from US Anti-Abortion Groups, Records ShowNigel Farage has accepted more than £83,000 in earnings, accommodation, and flights from groups or events that support the US anti-abortion movement, according to Parliament's Register of Members' Financial Interests. While Farage describes himself as pro-choice, he has called for a reduction in the legal time limit for abortions. His pick for the Makerfield by-election, Robert Kenyon, has also faced scrutiny over historic comments on the issue. Reform UK says it has no plans to change abortion laws in the UK, but the payments raise concerns about American anti-abortion groups' access to a party with rising influence. The groups involved are predominantly US conservative or Christian organisations that support efforts to restrict or ban abortion access, including the AZ Liberty Network, for which Farage earned more than £25,000 in 2024 for a speaking engagement.

Read more »

Farage has challenged politics for years - but now he's being testedFarage has a bete noire outside his control to deal with

Read more »

Danny Rohl presents Rangers plan as Bailey Rice urged to sign new contractDanny Rohl has pushed Bailey Rice to commit his future to Rangers ahead of the upcoming transfer window. The defensive-midfielder's deal at the Gers expires at

Read more »

Pair used Gainsborough plastic firms as front to import cocaineMuhammad Hussain and 'right-hand man' Riaz Wadood used the firms as a front to import drugs.

Read more »