AI Discharge Summaries Improve Accuracy And Clinician Satisfaction At Stony Brook

A Nov 2 2026 study shows AI generated discharge summaries preferred in 95 percent of cases at Stony Brook University Hospital for complex stays. The research details improvements in accuracy and workflow efficiency.

Physicians at Stony Brook University Hospital significantly favor artificial intelligence for creating patient discharge summaries, a new study published on Nov 2 2026 reveals. The research indicates that using large language model s improves both the efficiency and accuracy of documentation for complex hospital cases. These summaries serve as vital roadmaps for primary care providers following a patient's discharge.

AI Enhances Complex Hospital Documentation

The study focused on patients experiencing longer and more complex hospital stays ranging from 7 to 21 days. Such extended stays generate a substantial volume of medical information that traditional human documentation often struggles to summarize comprehensively. The research team utilized a large language model designed to process and generate text based on specific clinical needs.

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Clinicians played a key role in designing the AI approach to ensure it captured essential post-discharge information. The model organized electronic health records and other critical data points to produce a summary containing core medical details. This entire process was completed within just a few minutes, offering a stark contrast to the time-intensive manual method previously required.

Discharge summaries are critical for continuity of care because they detail treatment plans, medication needs, and unresolved medical issues. Primary care physicians rely heavily on these documents to maintain the patient care roadmap. The new method aimed to reduce the burden on hospitalists while ensuring that no vital information was lost during the transition from inpatient to outpatient care.

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Clinicians Prefer AI Over Human Authors

The research team evaluated sixty Internal Medicine hospitalizations at Stony Brook University Hospital to compare the two documentation methods. Each case involved paired assessments by hospitalists and primary care physicians who reviewed both the human-authored and the AI-generated summaries. This rigorous comparison allowed the team to measure specific metrics such as readability, accuracy, and completeness.

The results showed a clear preference for the artificial intelligence output. Physician reviewers preferred the AI-generated summaries in 95 percent of the evaluated hospitalizations. They assigned higher scores to the AI documents regarding overall quality and noted fewer missing clinical details compared to the human-authored versions. This high approval rate underscores the potential of AI to enhance clinical documentation standards.

Furthermore, the evaluations highlighted improvements in the practical utility of the documents. Primary care physicians reported that the AI-generated summaries were easier to understand and simpler to explain to patients and their caregivers. These summaries also proved more useful for coordinating follow-up care, suggesting a direct benefit to the patient experience and long-term health outcomes.

Accuracy And Safety Considerations

Despite the high satisfaction rates, the study confirmed that errors exist in both types of discharge summaries. The researchers emphasized that physician review and verification remain essential steps before any AI-generated draft is finalized in a patient record. This human oversight ensures that the final document is clinically accurate and safe for use.

Interestingly, the reviewers found no statistically significant difference in the estimated severity or likelihood of harm associated with errors in either category. This finding suggests that the AI models are developing a level of reliability that closely mirrors human performance in complex documentation tasks. It also highlights the importance of continuing to refine these tools to minimize any remaining discrepancies.

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Future Implementation And Workflow Integration

Fusheng Wang, a Professor in the Department of Biomedical Informatics and Computer Science at Stony Brook University, outlined the next steps for this research. The team plans to further develop the large language model with a specific emphasis on assessing accuracy and safety in broader clinical settings. They also aim to measure the actual time savings for physicians in a real-world environment.

A pilot study to evaluate the tool in everyday clinical practice at Stony Brook Medicine is currently being considered. This phase will focus on how the AI tool fits into existing clinical workflows and how it impacts daily operations. The goal is to ensure that the technology enhances rather than disrupts the patient care process.

The project involved an interdisciplinary team including computer scientists, biomedical informaticists, and physicians from the Renaissance School of Medicine. Lead author Tyler Osborne, a PhD candidate in the Department of Computer Science, gathered large amounts of electronic health records data to complete the study. The Research Services and Innovation Team from Stony Brook Medicine Information Technology provided significant assistance in this effort.

Rachel Wong, a Clinical Associate Professor in the Departments of Internal Medicine and Biomedical Informatics, co-led the research. Her work helps bridge the gap between technical innovation and practical medical application. The findings provide strong evidence that artificial intelligence can effectively support discharge documentation for complex hospital stays.

The study was published online in Digital Medicine, a Nature partner journal. The publication details the clinician-centered evaluation of large language model-generated discharge summaries. It offers a comprehensive look at how advanced technology is reshaping routine medical documentation. The results suggest a future where AI handles the bulk of data processing, allowing physicians to focus on direct patient care.