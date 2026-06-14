AI-Generated Videos of Russian Soldiers Stir Controversy and Ethical Concerns

Social media is seeing a rise in AI-generated videos portraying Russian soldiers as heroes returning from Ukraine, often created by grieving families. The trend has sparked outrage among Ukrainians and raised ethical questions about deepfake use in mourning.

The use of artificial intelligence to create fake videos and images of Russia n soldiers killed or missing in Ukraine has become a controversial trend on social media since mid-2025.

These AI-generated clips often depict soldiers as heroes returning home or as angels watching over their families, while completely omitting the destruction caused by Russia's invasion. The trend has sparked outrage among Ukrainians and raised ethical questions about the use of deepfake technology for grieving. One popular blogger known as Katya Jin posted a 15-second AI-generated video on Instagram showing a snowy Moscow street with billboards reading The Special Military Operation is over and Our heroes are coming home.

The clip featured a woman pushing a stroller who sees a man in military uniform and embraces him tearfully. The couple appeared to be modeled on Jin and her husband, who like tens of thousands of Russian soldiers, disappeared at the front and remains missing. After BBC Russian contacted her for comment, Jin removed her AI content from Instagram and TikTok.

Until then, she had regularly posted such videos to her 10 million TikTok followers and 50,000 Instagram followers, often with tutorials. She also offered to create similar videos for others for a fee, using submitted photographs and AI prompts. Many families of fallen soldiers have requested these videos to cope with what one creator called unfinished farewells. Anna Korableva from Kamensk-Uralsky began making AI-generated videos with her sister in May 2025 under the project Farewell video.

She said the aim is to help people embrace their loved ones again. In the first months, she cried almost every day but learned to separate emotions from work. Most requests come from families of soldiers killed since Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. The BBC, together with Mediazona and volunteers, has verified at least 225,000 Russian soldier deaths.

Other AI videos feature still-living soldiers, with women wrapping them in angel wings for protection. The portrayal of Russian soldiers as defenders and angels provokes outrage among Ukrainians. One Ukrainian commented You should be ashamed to show your heroes who went to earn blood money by killing our children. The long-term psychological and social impact of this technology is unknown.

Researcher Katarzyna Nowaczyk-Basińska from the University of Cambridge says creating deadbots or deepfakes of fallen soldiers is extremely complex and ethically difficult to assess. The trend highlights how AI can be used to reshape narratives and provide comfort, but also risks exploiting grief and sanitizing war. As AI tools become more accessible, the line between genuine memorialization and manipulation blurs.

The Russian government generally avoids drawing attention to soldier deaths, making these videos a rare public acknowledgment of loss, albeit in a highly sanitized form. For some, the videos bring tears of gratitude; for others, they are deeply disturbing. The debate reflects broader tensions around memory, truth, and technology in wartime





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