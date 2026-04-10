AI Giant Halts UK Investment, Blaming Energy Costs and Net Zero Policies

OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has paused its multi-billion-pound investment in the UK, citing high energy prices and regulatory hurdles, raising concerns about the UK's ambition to become an AI superpower.

The United Kingdom's aspirations to become an artificial intelligence (AI) superpower have been dealt a significant blow as OpenAI, the renowned company behind ChatGPT, has decided to pause its multi-billion-pound Stargate UK project. The decision, cited by OpenAI, is attributed to soaring energy prices and regulatory complexities within the UK, casting a shadow over the government's ambitions.

Critics have placed blame squarely on the shoulders of Ed Miliband, the former Energy Secretary, for his aggressive pursuit of Net Zero policies, arguing that the focus on renewable energy sources like wind and solar has inadvertently driven up industrial energy costs, making the UK an unattractive destination for major investments. The announcement has triggered a wave of concern across political and economic spheres, with opposition figures seizing the opportunity to criticize the Labour party's approach to energy policy and its potential ramifications for the UK's industrial landscape.\The situation is further compounded by the ongoing global energy crisis, exacerbated by the conflict in Iran, which has exposed the UK's vulnerability as a major importer of oil and gas. Labour's policy of imposing windfall taxes on North Sea operators has been blamed for stifling investment in domestic energy resources, further worsening the energy supply issues. Conservative business spokesman Andrew Griffith has been quoted as saying that Ed Miliband's energy policy has cost the UK another significant investment, emphasizing that the UK boasts top AI talent and laboratories, but the high energy costs make it unsustainable. The Tony Blair Institute, the former Prime Minister's think-tank, has called for a reassessment of the situation and urged Labour to consider opening up gas and oil fields in the North Sea to mitigate the energy crisis. Sir Keir Starmer has indicated an openness to this idea, acknowledging the necessity of oil and gas in the energy mix for the foreseeable future.\The Stargate UK project, unveiled in September, was conceived as part of an extensive investment plan. The project would have involved the construction of vast data centers equipped with advanced computer chips, to power AI computations. With a planned deployment of up to 8,000 AI chips, with the potential to expand to 31,000, the project aimed to provide 'sovereign' infrastructure for AI model operation by public services, financial firms, researchers, and national security entities. However, the high energy demands of data centers, coupled with the UK's exceptionally high industrial electricity prices, have proved to be a significant deterrent. OpenAI's statement indicates that they are exploring the project, adding that it will proceed if the right conditions are established, including regulations and the cost of energy. The decision follows other industrial setbacks, including AstraZeneca's decision to close a vaccine plant in Liverpool and potential implications for Rolls-Royce's future investment plans in the UK. Shadow Chancellor Sir Mel Stride has described OpenAI's decision as a damning verdict on the government's economic management, stating that Britain should lead the AI revolution. Sam Richards, the head of pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, has also cautioned that the UK is becoming too expensive to build in, given its high industrial electricity costs. A government spokesman has responded by stating that they are committed to working with OpenAI and other leading AI companies to strengthen the UK's computing capacity





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AI Openai Net Zero Energy Costs UK Economy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shell cuts gas production outlook blaming Middle East conflictHowever, its oil trading operations were boosted by a jump in prices following the conflict between US-Israeli forces and Iran.

Read more »

Gold Tops $4,800 as U.S.-Iran Ceasefire Halts Six Weeks of WarGold surged above $4,800 an ounce after the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire, with oil falling below $100 and stocks climbing.

Read more »

Middle East Tensions Soar: Iran Halts Oil Tanker Transit, Attacks Pipelines Amid Ceasefire BacklashIran's actions, including halting oil tanker transit through the Strait of Hormuz and launching a drone strike, signal a dramatic escalation in response to the US-brokered ceasefire. This comes amid a significant backlash against the deal from within the United States, raising concerns about its viability and the broader implications for regional stability.

Read more »

OpenAI Halts UK Data Center Project, Sparking Political BacklashOpenAI's decision to pause its UK data center project, Stargate UK, due to high energy costs and regulatory uncertainty has ignited a political firestorm, with the Conservatives blaming Labour's policies for hindering AI ambitions and economic growth. The delay casts doubt on the UK's aspirations to become a global AI leader.

Read more »

OpenAI Halts UK Data Center Project, Blaming Energy Costs and Regulatory Uncertainty, Sparking Political FalloutOpenAI, the tech giant behind ChatGPT, has put its UK data center project on hold due to high energy costs and regulatory uncertainty, drawing criticism and political blame. The decision has raised concerns about the UK's ability to attract investment and become a leader in artificial intelligence. Political figures from both the Labour and Conservative parties have expressed opinions about the company's decision.

Read more »

OpenAI Shelves UK Investment, Blaming Miliband's Net Zero PolicyOpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, has paused its multi-billion-pound Stargate UK project, citing high energy prices and red tape linked to Ed Miliband's Net Zero policies. The decision has sparked criticism and concerns about the UK's ambition to become an AI superpower, with critics blaming Labour's policies for crippling British industry and discouraging investment.

Read more »