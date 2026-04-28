AI Model Predicts Labour Losses and Surge for Reform UK and Green Party in Local Elections

An AI-powered model forecasts significant losses for Labour in the upcoming local elections, with Reform UK projected to win the most council seats and the Green Party making substantial gains, particularly in London. The model predicts a rise in councils with no overall control, indicating a fragmented political landscape.

Upcoming local elections in England are poised to deliver a significant shake-up of the political landscape, according to a sophisticated AI-powered model developed by data insight firm Bombe.

The projections indicate a substantial loss of control for the Labour Party, potentially relinquishing power in as many as 50 local authorities. This anticipated decline is not a simple transfer of power to the Conservatives, but rather a surge in support for two parties: Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, and the Green Party, spearheaded by Zack Polanski.

The model, updated specifically for the May 7th contests, suggests Reform UK is on track to secure the highest number of council seats overall, demonstrating a particularly strong appeal in working-class towns across Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, and the North of England. Their success isn't limited to traditionally conservative areas; the research also points to gains in urban wards within Manchester, Newcastle, and the Midlands, indicating a broadening of their voter base.

This represents a considerable challenge to both Labour and the Conservatives, highlighting a growing dissatisfaction with mainstream political offerings. The Green Party, meanwhile, is predicted to make significant inroads, particularly within inner London boroughs. The model forecasts outright control, or at least becoming the largest party, in areas like Lambeth, Lewisham, Hackney, Southwark, and Greenwich – traditionally Labour strongholds. This potential shift signifies a growing environmental consciousness among urban voters and a willingness to embrace alternative political platforms.

Beyond the capital, the Greens are also expected to perform well in university cities such as Manchester, Oxford, and Cambridge, further solidifying their position as a major force in local politics. The overall picture painted by Bombe’s model is one of fragmentation and instability. Reform UK is projected to gain control of 14 councils, while the Greens are expected to take charge of eight.

The Liberal Democrats are predicted to lose two councils, and the Conservatives three, but the most striking outcome is the anticipated increase in the number of councils falling into ‘no overall control’. This suggests a more fractured political environment, potentially leading to coalition governments and increased political maneuvering at the local level.

The seat projections reveal a dramatic shift in councillor numbers: Reform UK is expected to gain around 1,380 seats, the Greens an additional 700, while Labour is forecast to lose 1,400, the Conservatives just over 200, and the Liberal Democrats 160. The implications of these projections extend beyond mere seat counts. Bombe’s research highlights that a significant number of wards are currently on a ‘knife-edge’, with extremely narrow margins separating the candidates.

This means that even small fluctuations in voter turnout or shifts in public opinion could dramatically alter the outcome in a substantial number of seats. The firm’s model, built on Gradient Boosted Regression Prediction (GBRP), incorporates a wealth of data, including individual candidate information, county council geography, boundary changes, and ward-level voting behavior from 2022 to 2026. Its accuracy has been validated through its successful prediction of 17 out of the 20 most recent by-elections, with an 85% accuracy rate.

Mike Joslin, co-founder and CEO of Bombe, emphasized the pioneering nature of their machine learning technology, which is capable of predicting individual candidate performance by accounting for factors such as incumbency, local candidate profiles, and a vast array of real-world behavioral data collected over the past four years. He underscored the significance of the predicted increase in councils under no overall control, stating that it reflects the intensely competitive nature of the election.

The Green Party’s anticipated gains in inner London are particularly noteworthy, representing a ‘fundamental shift’ in political allegiances within communities that have historically been Labour strongholds. This election is shaping up to be a pivotal moment in local politics, with the potential to reshape the political map of England and signal a broader realignment of voter preferences





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Local Elections Reform UK Green Party Labour AI Prediction Political Forecast UK Politics Nigel Farage Zack Polanski

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