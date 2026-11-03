AI Outperforms Clinicians in Predicting Heart Failure Mortality via MRI

A new study reveals AI tools measure heart function more accurately than doctors, significantly improving mortality prediction for heart disease patients using MRI scans.

Research led by City St George's, University of London, and University College London has established that artificial intelligence tools provide superior mortality predictions compared to traditional clinician assessments. Published on November 2, 2026, in The Lancet Digital Health, the study demonstrates that AI-generated measurements of heart function are more strongly linked to patient survival outcomes than human-derived evaluations.

AI Accuracy in Mortality Prediction

The study analyzed cardiac MRI scans from 27,382 patients in the UK and the United States who were being investigated for known or suspected heart conditions. Participants were followed for an average of more than five years, during which 3,458 deaths occurred. The researchers compared AI-derived measurements of ejection fraction against those produced by experienced clinicians. They found that AI measurements were significantly better at predicting increased risk of death. These findings remained statistically significant even after accounting for confounding variables such as patient age and sex.

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Ejection Fraction and Clinical Treatment Decisions

Ejection fraction serves as the primary metric for assessing how effectively the heart pumps blood and acts as a critical gatekeeper for numerous medical interventions. This measurement guides doctors in determining whether patients require specialist heart failure treatments, implanted cardiac devices, or procedures to improve blood flow. It is also essential for gauging surgical risk and monitoring heart function during chemotherapy regimens. Dr. George Joy, NIHR Clinical Lecturer at City St George's, noted that ejection fraction is one of the most important measurements in cardiology because it dictates treatment protocols and monitoring intensity.

Speed and Efficiency of AI Analysis

Beyond accuracy, the AI tool demonstrated substantial improvements in processing speed, analyzing individual scans in approximately 2-3 seconds. This stands in sharp contrast to previous findings by the same research team, which indicated that expert clinician analysis typically requires around 13 minutes per patient. The rapid turnaround time allows for quicker clinical decision-making, potentially enabling patients to receive life-saving interventions sooner. The consistency and precision of AI measurements result in a small but meaningful improvement in identifying high-risk patients who might otherwise be overlooked during manual review processes.

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Human Oversight and Error Rates

Despite the superior performance of the AI tool, researchers emphasize that human oversight remains an essential component of the diagnostic workflow. While AI errors were uncommon, the system had an error rate of approximately 1% at the patient level, affecting just 0.08% of images. Dr. Rhodri Davies, Associate Professor at University College London and senior author of the study, stressed that AI is not intended to replace clinicians. Instead, it provides faster, more consistent measurements at low cost to support streamlined decision-making. Clinicians must continue to play a critical role in verifying results and interpreting scans within the broader clinical context to ensure patient safety.

Future Integration with Electrocardiograms

The research supports the implementation of AI as a first-line tool for analyzing cardiac MRI scans, with expert review reserved for cases requiring additional scrutiny. As healthcare systems face increasing demand, this technology offers a pathway to reduce clinical workloads while maintaining high standards of patient care. The team now plans to combine AI measurements from heart scans with data from other diagnostic tests, particularly electrocardiograms. This integrated approach aims to identify heart muscle problems earlier, allowing for treatment initiation before lasting damage occurs. The study was funded by the NIHR Clinical Lectureship, the NIHR UCLH Biomedical Research Centre, and a British Heart Foundation Accelerator Award.