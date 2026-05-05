AI Reimagines Met Gala Outfits to Truly Fit the 'Fashion Is Art' Theme

An art dealer used AI to redesign Met Gala outfits, aligning them with famous artworks after critics felt many celebrities missed the mark on the 'Fashion Is Art' theme. The results are stunning and have sparked a debate about the event's artistic interpretation.

The 2024 Met Gala , themed Costume Art and guided by the dress code Fashion Is Art, aimed to celebrate the intersection of clothing, the body, and artistic expression, envisioning garments as wearable sculptures.

However, many fashion critics felt that a significant number of attendees failed to fully embrace the theme. In response, art dealer Oscar Segrelles utilized artificial intelligence to reimagine the outfits worn by celebrities, aligning them more closely with iconic works of art. The AI-generated looks have garnered considerable praise, with some viewers initially unaware they were not real designs.

The AI transformations included Rihanna adorned in a gown featuring Banksy's Girl With Balloon, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet (though he didn't attend) in outfits inspired by Sandro Botticelli's Birth of Venus, and Nicole Kidman in a Roy Lichtenstein-inspired pop art creation. Lady Gaga was depicted wearing Picasso's Guernica, while Hailey and Justin Bieber were shown in fabric printed with Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam.

Even those who didn't attend, like Jared Leto and Travis Scott, received AI makeovers, with Leto styled in a Jeff Koons Balloon Dog-inspired outfit and Scott in Damien Hirst's preserved tiger shark display. Anna Wintour was also reimagined in a gown composed of Leonardo Da Vinci's Mona Lisa. These AI recreations highlight the perceived disconnect between the actual outfits and the event's artistic theme.

While some celebrities, like Kylie Jenner with her Schiaparelli gown inspired by Venus de Milo, were praised for adhering to the concept, others faced criticism. Kris Jenner's Dolce & Gabbana kimono, for example, was likened to a forgotten dressing gown, and Nicole Kidman's Chanel gown, though beautiful, lacked thematic relevance.

The AI images serve as a compelling visual commentary on the potential for a more artful interpretation of the Met Gala's dress code, sparking debate about the balance between fashion and artistic expression. Rumors also circulated regarding Lady Gaga's absence, attributed to her disapproval of Jeff Bezos' co-chair role





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