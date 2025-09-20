AI Superpower Ambitions Clash with Energy Policy: The Miliband Roadblock

The article discusses the potential of the UK to become an AI superpower, as highlighted by Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang, and the challenges posed by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband's focus on renewable energy. It criticizes Miliband's policies, suggesting they hinder the development of the AI sector and the broader industrial landscape, especially in light of massive US investment and the US's pro-UK stance.

Two weeks ago Keir Starmer expressed his full confidence in his Deputy Prime Minister. She was gone the next day. Last week the Prime Minister expressed his full confidence in Our Man in Washington. He was also gone the next day.

This pattern of rapid departures following expressions of confidence leads to a satirical observation: if Starmer were to express full support for Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, perhaps Miliband too would quickly meet a similar fate, echoing the departures of Angela Rayner and Peter Mandelson. This line of thought is spurred by the remarks of Jensen Huang, the head of Nvidia, the world's most valuable company with a market worth of £3 trillion. Huang, one of several US technology leaders who accompanied President Trump on his recent state visit to Britain, is notably a proponent of the UK's potential.\Huang expressed his belief that the UK is poised to become an AI superpower, backing this up with a pledge of £2 billion in funding for British high-tech startups, including £500 million to create the largest AI computing power cluster in Europe. However, he highlighted a crucial requirement for AI infrastructure: consistent and reliable electricity supply. He emphasized that AI, particularly data farms, consumes vast amounts of power and suggested the need for consistent supplies from reliable natural gas and, in the future, nuclear power. Huang even proposed the possibility of major AI operators establishing their own on-site gas-fired electricity stations to ensure a constant power supply. This contrasts sharply with Energy Secretary Miliband's strong advocacy for renewable energy sources, particularly wind farms, which are known for their inconsistency and variable costs. The focus on renewables, according to some critics, has already burdened British heavy industry with exorbitant energy costs, contributing to deindustrialization as energy-intensive businesses either close down or move operations abroad. Huang himself noted the UK's high electricity prices as a 'challenge' for AI businesses.\This situation presents a risk of history repeating itself, as Miliband's Net Zero policies have accelerated the decline of the UK's industrial base. The concern is that what's happening to traditional industries could now threaten the burgeoning digital industries of the 21st century before they even have a chance to thrive. Ed Miliband's unwavering commitment to renewable energy sources poses a significant obstacle to the UK's ability to fully capitalize on the tremendous potential of AI. This alone is a reason why Miliband's position is seen as problematic. During the recent Cabinet reshuffle, reports circulated suggesting that Starmer intended to move Miliband to housing, but the Energy Secretary reportedly resisted, driven by his dedication to Net Zero. The Prime Minister, possibly wary of alienating the 'soft-Left', acquiesced. Starmer's failure to act decisively could have significant negative consequences, according to critics. They contend that nothing, especially not Miliband's policies, should stand in the way of the opportunities presented to Britain following Trump's visit. The coverage of the visit has largely focused on the ceremonial aspects, which clearly captivated the US President, showcasing British soft power at its finest. At a time of self-doubt, the visit served as a reminder of the enduring special relationship between the UK and the US, as well as Britain's global contributions.\The visit also brought a record-breaking £150 billion investment from leading US firms into AI, nuclear energy, life sciences, and advanced manufacturing – sectors in which Britain is already a global leader and has the potential to excel. This investment, backed by the Trump administration, signifies a strategic alignment. The leaders of major companies like Microsoft, Apple, OpenAI, and others arrived with substantial investment plans to support Britain's growth in cutting-edge technologies. This initiative, viewed by some as Project 25, a blueprint for a second Trump administration, emphasizes that Brexit Britain should not be allowed to return to the influence of the European Union. The potential for the UK to strengthen its ties with the US, as a result of the investment, is significant. This represents a stark contrast to the previous approach, which was marked by a lack of decisive action and a misplaced focus on outdated priorities. This week's investment will make Britain more inclined to look across the Atlantic than across the Channel





