Australian courts and Fair Work Commission rulings highlight legal and employment risks of AI. Cases show employees face termination and legal sanctions for relying on unchecked AI-generated content in professional settings.

Australian legal and employment tribunals are increasingly ruling against workers who rely on artificial intelligence for professional tasks without adequate verification. Recent decisions from the Federal Circuit and Family Court and the Fair Work Commission demonstrate that the primary legal risk stems not from the adoption of AI tools themselves, but from the failure to review, verify, and take responsibility for AI-generated content. Workers have faced job losses, damaged careers, and legal disputes after submitting inaccurate or misleading material produced by these technologies.

Federal Court Sanctions Solicitor for AI Hallucinations

The Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia identified significant professional negligence when a South Australian solicitor submitted a family law appeal document containing non-existent legal authorities. The court found that the filing included hallucinations in the form of inaccurate references to case law, which the solicitor failed to check before submission. Consequently, the court determined that the use of artificial intelligence resulted in erroneous citations, leading to the referral of the involved lawyers to their respective legal regulators for further disciplinary action. This case highlights the severe consequences of allowing AI to draft legal submissions without human oversight.

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Dismissal of Marcus Wibmer After Workplace Dispute

A notable employment case involved Marcus Wibmer, an employee of Fujifilm Data Management Solutions, whose career ended following a dispute documented through AI-assisted communications. Mr. Wibmer initiated a months-long conflict after reacting to a Microsoft Teams message from a colleague, escalating the situation with increasingly combative emails. Fair Work Deputy President Tony Slevin noted that Mr. Wibmer reliance on artificial intelligence was counterproductive and ultimately led to his dismissal from Fujifilm. The Deputy President described the AI-generated correspondence as dense, repetitive, rambling, and lacking appropriate context for workplace dialogue.

Legal Experts Predict Surge in AI Accountability Cases

Employment law expert Mia Pantechis of Maurice Blackburn stated that these incidents are likely the first of many as workplaces struggle to adapt to rapid technology uptake. Research from Microsoft's 2026 Work Trend Index indicates that many organizations are currently unprepared for the speed at which staff are integrating AI into their daily workflows. Ms. Pantechis argued that accountability must run both ways, noting that employers cannot expect staff to use powerful tools without providing clear policies, training, and guardrails. She emphasized that workers have always been responsible for their output, but AI accelerates the potential for error at scale.

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AI Tools Complicate Fair Work Bullying Hearings

Beyond termination and legal sanctions, artificial intelligence is complicating internal workplace disputes handled by the Fair Work Commission. In a 2026 bullying case, Commissioner McKinnon criticized correspondence that appeared to be drafted using an AI tool, describing the text as lengthy, wide-ranging, and replete with accusatory language. Although the commission ruled that the worker had indeed been bullied, it observed that the AI-generated communication contributed significantly to the breakdown of relations between the parties involved. This underscores the growing scrutiny of how employees utilize these technologies during conflicts.

Emerging Standards for Corporate AI Governance

The cumulative effect of these rulings suggests that employers, courts, and regulators are shifting their focus toward the consequences of AI use rather than the mere presence of the technology. The central issue in these legal battles is the lack of verification and the abdication of human judgment when submitting work. Legal professionals and employment experts predict that comprehensive AI policies will soon become as standard in corporate governance as social media guidelines. These early disputes serve as a critical turning point, forcing organizations to establish clear protocols for who bears the risk when AI-generated content fails to meet professional standards.