Aiden Turner Recalls Poldark Days with Bold Nude Scene in Rivals

Actor Aiden Turner brings back memories of his iconic Poldark days with a daring swimming scene in the Disney Plus hit drama Rivals, while the cast remembers the late Dame Jilly Cooper.

Aiden Turner has once again captured the attention of audiences worldwide with a bold performance in the latest installment of the Disney Plus series Rivals .

In the fifth episode of the second season, the forty-two-year-old Irish actor delivers a scene that feels like a spiritual successor to his most famous role. Turner, who portrays the character of Declan O Hara, is seen swimming nude in a loch, emerging from the water to showcase a physically imposing physique. This particular moment has drawn immediate comparisons to a famous sequence from the BBC historical drama Poldark, which aired between 2015 and 2019.

In that acclaimed series, Turner played the brooding Captain Ross Poldark, a character known for his intensity and ruggedness. One specific scene from Poldark saw him stripping completely naked for a dip in the sea while being watched by his love interest, Demelza, played by Eleanor Tomlinson. The Poldark saga, based on the novels by Winston Graham, tells the gripping story of an army officer returning to Cornwall after the American War of Independence only to find his world shattered.

He discovers that his fiancee, Elizabeth, had believed him dead and had moved on with his own cousin, leading to a complex emotional journey where he eventually marries Demelza but remains torn between two women. The current series, Rivals, operates in a vastly different setting but maintains a similarly high level of passion and drama. Set against the lush backdrop of the Cotswolds countryside during the 1980s, the show delves into the cutthroat world of British television.

It portrays a time when careers, marriages, and social reputations were incredibly fragile, and professional ambitions often collided violently with personal lives. The production is an ensemble piece featuring a stellar cast that includes Danny Dyer, David Tennant, and Emily Atack. The series is based on the best-selling novel by the late Dame Jilly Cooper, who served as an executive producer and was deeply involved in the creative process until her untimely passing last October at the age of eighty-eight.

Her influence on the show was palpable, and her unique perspective on her characters helped shape the final product. Laura Wade, the writer and executive producer, shared a heartwarming memory at the Hay Festival, noting that Dame Jilly was generally lenient with the adaptation but had one very specific rule.

She famously urged the production team to stop making her macho men cry on screen too often, particularly in reference to the character Rupert Campbell-Black, ensuring that the strength and bravado of her male leads remained intact. The atmosphere on set was recently marked by sorrow as the cast and crew reflected on the sudden loss of the legendary author. Victoria Smurfit, who plays Maud O Hara in the series, recounted the devastating moment she learned of Dame Jilly's death.

Smurfit described returning from a break to find the on-set producer, Eliza Mellor, visibly distraught. The actress admitted that the shock was profound because Dame Jilly possessed such a vibrant, champagne-soaked soul and a spark of life that made the idea of her passing seem impossible. Despite her age, she had been actively involved in every aspect of the production, including the planning for season three.

The details of her passing were later revealed during an inquest, which stated that the writer died from a head injury sustained after a fall at her Grade II listed home in Bisley, Gloucestershire. Family members discovered her around five in the evening on October fourth. When paramedics arrived, they found her alert but suffering from a severe headache, with very little memory of how the fall had occurred.

Her legacy lives on through her raunchy and beloved novels such as Riders and Polo, as well as this latest television adaptation that continues to entertain and provoke audiences





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