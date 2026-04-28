Aimee Lou Wood to Host SNL UK After Teeth Parody Controversy

Actress Aimee Lou Wood is hosting the UK version of Saturday Night Live, addressing the previous controversy surrounding a 'mean' parody of her teeth on the US show. She playfully references the incident in a promotional clip, signaling a move to put the past behind her.

Aimee Lou Wood , the acclaimed actress known for her role in Sex Education, is set to host the UK version of Saturday Night Live ( SNL ), a move that comes after a previous controversy involving a parody of her appearance on the US show.

Last year, SNL faced criticism for a sketch featuring Sarah Sherman wearing exaggerated prosthetic teeth, widely interpreted as a mocking impersonation of Wood. The actress publicly addressed her disappointment with the skit, describing it as 'mean and unfunny'. Following the incident, HBO reportedly issued an apology, and Sherman herself reached out to Wood with flowers and a sincere expression of regret, stating she never intended to cause offense.

Wood's decision to accept the hosting role for SNL UK signals a willingness to move past the initial hurt and engage with the show on her own terms. A promotional clip released ahead of her appearance playfully references the past incident. In the clip, Wood greets the UK cast, acknowledging 'the whole thing in America with my teeth' and expressing her hope to 'wipe the slate clean'.

A humorous moment ensues when she notices cast members covering their mouths, jokingly suspecting they are all wearing fake teeth as part of a setup to further humiliate her. The reveal that they were simply hiding fake moustaches adds a lighthearted touch to the situation. This playful interaction demonstrates Wood's ability to address the controversy with grace and humor.

The original US SNL sketch sparked a broader conversation about the boundaries of comedy and the potential for harm caused by body shaming. Sherman, in subsequent interviews, acknowledged the need for vigilance and sensitivity in comedy, particularly in a rapidly evolving cultural landscape. She emphasized the show's ongoing dialogue with current events and the challenges of navigating popular culture responsibly. The incident also highlighted the importance of direct communication and apology in addressing harm caused by comedic performances.

SNL's recent sketches have also touched upon other current events, such as Kanye West's ban from the UK, demonstrating the show's continued engagement with topical issues. Wood's hosting gig represents an opportunity for SNL UK to showcase its own comedic voice and potentially offer a different perspective on satire and celebrity culture. The situation underscores the complexities of navigating humor in the public eye and the importance of considering the impact of comedic choices





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