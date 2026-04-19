Aina: European Semi-Final Run Can Fuel Forest's Survival Hopes

Nottingham Forest's Ola Aina believes reaching the Europa League semi-finals against Aston Villa can ignite their Premier League survival bid, as the team aims to build on a six-match unbeaten streak amidst a turbulent season.

Ola Aina believes securing a place in the Europa League semi-finals can provide Nottingham Forest with a vital confidence surge as they navigate a season marked by unprecedented unpredictability. The Reds are set to face Aston Villa in the final four of the competition following a midweek victory over Porto, keeping alive their aspirations of lifting silverware and potentially securing a Champions League spot under manager Vitor Pereira .

However, the club's precarious position in the Premier League means the threat of relegation to the Championship remains a very real possibility. This afternoon's home fixture against Burnley presents a significant opportunity for Forest to bolster their survival prospects, and Aina is keen to leverage the positive momentum generated by their current six-match unbeaten streak across all competitions. The full-back acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the run-in, stating that in football, anything can happen. He emphasized the team's commitment to controlling what they can – focusing on one game at a time – with the hope of delivering a successful conclusion to the season for everyone associated with the club. Aina highlighted the significant boost in confidence and mental fortitude that European success provides, noting that this was precisely the kind of challenge the players had desired when returning to European competition. He asserted that the team has always possessed confidence, even when results haven't always favored them, and that the current period of relative calm towards the end of the season is much needed, allowing the talented squad to showcase their abilities. This season has been far from characterized by calmness, with Vitor Pereira becoming the club's fourth head coach in February. Aina admitted that the frequent changes and associated speculation created a disruptive atmosphere, but expressed that things have now settled, enabling complete focus from everyone involved. He conveyed the collective satisfaction within the club and among the players with Pereira's management and approach, and stated that this positive sentiment is being translated into their performances on the pitch. Forest will be looking for this newfound happiness and stability to propel them towards a Europa League final appearance and a strong finish to the current campaign. Reaching their first continental semi-final in 42 years is a remarkable achievement, and the current squad is eager to etch their names into the club's history. Aina anticipates the upcoming clash with Aston Villa as another challenging but eagerly awaited test. He described the prospect of reaching the final in their first European campaign back as incredibly exciting and stated the importance of remaining focused on each individual match. The team's journey has been a testament to their resilience and ability to overcome adversity, with the recent European success serving as a powerful reminder of their potential when united and focused. The club's supporters are hopeful that this momentum will carry them through the remaining league fixtures and into a memorable European finale, underscoring the dramatic contrast between their aspirations in Europe and their fight for Premier League survival





nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nottingham Forest Ola Aina Europa League Premier League Survival Vitor Pereira

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Neco Williams is key to Nottingham Forest Europa League victory, his stats vs Porto prove it The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Europa League: Supercomputer predicts winner after Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest results The inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

Nottingham Forest: Champions League in the Championship - could Forest tackle both next season?Nottingham Forest continue their remarkable Europa League run - but does it only increase the pressure on staying in the Premier League?

Read more »

Nottingham Forest ace sends Aston Villa semi-final warning as Europa League 'history' target setNottingham Forest will face Premier League rivals Aston Villa in the Europa League semi-finals after beating Porto

Read more »

Nottingham Forest Slammed for 'Ridiculous' Europa League Semi-Final SchedulingNottingham Forest faces a challenging fixture congestion after reaching the Europa League semi-finals, with the Premier League scheduling a crucial match against Chelsea just three days before their second-leg European tie, a move criticized as a significant disadvantage.

Read more »

Marinakis Places Nottingham Forest into Blind Trust Amidst European Push and Olympiacos RivalryNottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has moved the club into a blind trust, with the ownership now managed by Pittville Four Ltd, run by solicitors from Sinclair Gibson LLP. The decision comes as Forest advances in the Europa League and faces potential conflict with Olympiacos' Champions League aspirations.

Read more »