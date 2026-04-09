Aintree Festival: Daring Fashion Takes Centre Stage as Grand National Kicks Off

The Grand National festival at Aintree commenced with a dazzling display of fashion. Racegoers embraced bold and risqué styles, from mini dresses and jumpsuits to elegant maxis, creating a vibrant spectacle alongside the prestigious horse races.

The Grand National festival at Aintree is not just about the horse racing ; it's a major fashion event. On the opening day, glamorous racegoers arrived at the Merseyside course showcasing a wide array of daring and stylish outfits. The atmosphere was electric as attendees embraced the opportunity to express themselves through their fashion choices, with many opting for eye-catching ensembles.

Unlike Royal Ascot's stricter dress code, Aintree encourages attendees to dress to feel their best, leading to a diverse range of looks, from mini dresses and jumpsuits to elegant maxis and figure-hugging attire. The event is renowned for its bold fashion statements, with racegoers often pushing boundaries and embracing risqué styles. From sheer numbers and lacy looks to vibrant colours and statement accessories, the fashion at Aintree is as much a spectacle as the racing itself. This year, the fashion choices were diverse, with yellow being a prominent colour, alongside daring maxi dresses with thigh-high splits and plunging necklines. The focus was on figure-hugging dresses, statement sleeves, and coordinated looks, setting the stage for a weekend of glamour and style.\Beyond the fashion, the Grand National is a significant sporting event, drawing a massive global audience. The three-day festival attracts around 150,000 people annually, and the races are broadcast live to an estimated 800 million viewers worldwide. The showpiece event, the Grand National itself, known as the People's Race, is a highlight of the British sporting calendar. The race is a true test of endurance and skill, with horses and jockeys navigating a challenging course of approximately four miles and two and a half furlongs, including 30 fences. This year's race features a maximum field of 34 runners, with I Am Maximus heading the pack, aiming to emulate the legendary Red Rum. The excitement and anticipation build up as the jockeys prepare for the toughest steeplechase in the world, with fans eagerly waiting to see if a new champion can emerge.\The Grand National festival offers a unique blend of sport and style, making it a highly anticipated event. The festival showcases not only the thrill of horse racing but also the creativity and boldness of fashion. The relaxed approach to dress code allows attendees to express their personal style, creating a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere. The presence of well-known personalities such as Coleen Rooney and Helen Flanagan adds to the glamour of the event. The race's rich history and the challenging course, combined with the fashion spectacle, create an unforgettable experience for attendees and viewers around the world. As the races get underway, and the fashion parade continues, the spirit of Aintree shines through, highlighting the best of British culture, fashion, and sport. The anticipation builds for Saturday’s main event, where history could be made and new racing legends could be born





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