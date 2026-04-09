Aintree Grand National Kicks Off with Style and Spirit Despite the Rain

Glamorous racegoers defied the weather at the Grand National festival's opening day, showcasing fashion and resilience. Princess Anne and celebrities joined the event, which saw increased attendance and a celebration of racing legend Rachael Blackmore.

Despite challenging weather conditions, the first day of the Grand National festival at Aintree saw a vibrant display of resilience and style as racegoers refused to let the rain dampen their spirits. The event, which anticipates over 150,000 attendees across its three-day duration, kicked off with a notable increase in attendance, with over 28,000 people gracing the racecourse on the opening day, marking a 22% rise compared to the previous year.

The fashion stakes were high as attendees, undeterred by the wet and windy elements, showcased daring ensembles, mini dresses, and flamboyant headgear. Princess Anne added a touch of elegance to the occasion, while celebrities such as Michael Owen, Bryan Robson, and Sam Quek were also present. The atmosphere was further enlivened by the presence of a pop-up O Beach, an Ibiza-inspired venue, providing entertainment with dancers performing in heart-themed outfits. This blend of high fashion, celebrity sightings, and innovative entertainment highlighted the enduring appeal of the Grand National festival, demonstrating its ability to attract a diverse audience eager for a memorable experience, despite the adverse conditions. The event also saw significant betting activity, with an estimated £250 million expected to be gambled on the main race on Saturday. A key figure in the racing world, Rachael Blackmore, was honoured as a Grand National legend, marking her achievements in the sport, including her victory in 2021 on Minella Times, which made her the only woman to win the four-mile steeplechase. A new alcohol-free bar, Blackmore's, named in her honour, also opened, reflecting a broader trend towards inclusivity and diverse offerings at the festival. Furthermore, the event included light-hearted moments, such as jockey Tom Bellamy, who humorously addressed the viral attention he received after his mother's live television appeal to find him a girlfriend. His experience added a touch of levity to the day, showcasing the human element within the glamorous and high-stakes environment of the racecourse. The event’s opening day underscored the Grand National’s significance as a social event that transcends the sport itself, bringing together a mix of fashion, celebrity, and entertainment. The overall sentiment expressed by attendees was one of enthusiasm and enjoyment, emphasizing the festival’s enduring allure and its capacity to thrive even in less-than-ideal weather conditions





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