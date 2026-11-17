HSBC UK study reveals air conditioning is now a top wealth marker for 18% of high earners, shifting focus from traditional luxury assets to home comforts.

A landmark economic report commissioned by HSBC UK has identified a significant shift in how modern prosperity is perceived and displayed, with home air conditioning emerging as a primary marker of affluence among high-income individuals. The research highlights that nearly one-fifth of people earning £100,000 or more annually have installed this climate control system in their residences, signaling a departure from traditional luxury indicators.

Air Conditioning Leads New Wealth Indicators

According to the data, 18 per cent of individuals with incomes of £100,000 or more possess an air conditioning unit in their home. This adoption rate climbs to 31 per cent among affluent residents in London and reaches an impressive 51 per cent within the demographic of wealthy individuals aged under 35. Furthermore, 35 per cent of all respondents explicitly consider owning such a unit to be a definitive sign of prosperity, ranking it among the most desired assets in modern high-net-worth households.

Also read Aldi reveals progress on new Wakefield retail park store set to create 40 jobs

Shift From Traditional Luxury Assets

The annual wealth study conducted by HSBC UK indicates a clear move away from historical status symbols such as holiday homes and housekeepers. Instead, the bank notes that current popular answers are more synonymous with home comforts and small daily indulgences. Only 8 per cent of respondents in the over £100,000 category admitted to owning an overseas holiday home, while 7 per cent own collectable cars and 6 per cent belong to a private members' club. This data suggests that daily comfort is now valued higher than occasional luxury experiences or exclusive social memberships.

Kitchen Islands and Wine Fridges Gain Prominence

Other domestic features are also seeing increased ownership and prestige among high earners. Twenty-three per cent of people with incomes of £100,000 or more own a wine fridge, a statistic that reinforces the trend toward specialized home amenities. Kitchen islands were owned by 31 per cent of affluent people surveyed, although only 20 per cent of those questioned considered this feature a sign of wealth. Walk-in wardrobes and designer clothes were also highly prized by younger respondents, further emphasizing a focus on personal daily lifestyle enhancements rather than grand architectural statements.

Advertisement

Survey Methodology and Demographic Insights

The study was carried out by YouGov between July and August during the UK's hottest summer on record, potentially influencing the high demand for climate control solutions. YouGov surveyed 2,000 people across the UK, including 1,000 UK adults representing the general population and 1,000 people with a gross personal income of £100,000 or more. The research also uncovered a significant disparity in self-perception, as those with a salary of £100,000 typically placed themselves in the top 32 per cent of earners, despite being statistically in the top 4 per cent of all earners in the country.

Expert Analysis on Evolving Affluence

Xian Chan, head of wealth at HSBC UK, stated that the findings highlight the evolving nature of what people feel constitutes wealth and symbolizes affluence. Chan noted that last year's kitchen island has made room for new aspirational markers, namely the wine fridge and home air conditioning, reflecting a consistent trend toward home comforts. The report also revealed that among the general population, people typically believe someone needs an annual income of at least £347,000 to be considered wealthy, indicating a high threshold for public perception of wealth compared to actual ownership patterns.