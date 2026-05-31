Airbnb Prices for 2026 World Cup Reveal Kansas City as Costliest Host City, Guadalajara Offers Cheapest Stays

Rustic Pathways study compares Airbnb rates across all 16 2026 World Cup venues, showing Kansas City at $539.95 per night and Guadalajara at $89.06, with an overall average of $228.21.

A recent analysis by Rustic Pathways has mapped the expected cost of Airbnb rentals in every city that will host matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The study examined listings across the United States, Canada and Mexico to calculate an average nightly price for each of the sixteen venues and to identify the most and least expensive options for travelling fans. The findings show a stark contrast between the North American markets, with Kansas City emerging as the priciest location for short‑term rentals while Guadalajara delivers the most affordable experience.

Kansas City tops the price chart with a median nightly rate of $539.95, making it the costliest host city for supporters seeking an Airbnb stay during the tournament. Vancouver follows in second place at $461.52 per night, then Boston at $292.99, Dallas at $251.19 and Seattle at $247.96. These figures were derived from a comprehensive sampling of active listings in each city and reflect the premium that visitors can expect to pay in the United States.

In contrast, the Mexican venues dominate the lower end of the scale. Guadalajara records the cheapest average rate at $89.06 per night, with Mexico City close behind at $131.66 and Monterrey at $134.80. Toronto and Los Angeles round out the five most economical cities, costing $154.51 and $155.81 respectively. All three Mexican cities occupy the bottom tier of the ranking, underscoring the relative affordability of accommodation in that market.

When the data are aggregated across all sixteen host locations, the overall average Airbnb price settles at $228.21 per night. Rustic Pathways' chief executive Shayne Fitz‑Coy pointed out that while Canadian cities tend to exceed the tournament‑wide benchmark, the United States overall posts higher-than‑average rates, and Mexico remains markedly cheaper. Fitz‑Coy also highlighted that the price gap between Kansas City and Guadalajara is nearly sixfold, illustrating the wide disparity that fans may encounter.

The analysis suggests larger metropolitan areas such as Mexico City and Los Angeles are better positioned to absorb the surge in demand because they possess a greater inventory of rental units, which could help mitigate steep price spikes as the event approaches





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