Airbus A320 Diverted to Evreux After Bomb Alert Following European Hoax Wave

An Airbus A320 flight from Dublin to Rome was diverted to France's Evreux airbase following a bomb threat, adding to a wave of hoax alerts disrupting European air travel this week.

The French Prime Minister's office confirmed on Thursday that an Airbus A320 aircraft traveling from Dublin to Rome was forced to divert its course to the Evreux airbase in France. This diversion occurred following a reported bomb alert that prompted immediate security protocols and emergency landing procedures by the flight crew. The office of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu stated that the situation is currently being closely monitored by government officials to ensure public safety and assess the nature of the threat. This incident represents the latest escalation in a series of disruptive security scares that have swept across the European aviation network over the past several days.

Timeline of Disruptive Air Threats

The diversion of the Dublin-bound flight arrives just days after a coordinated series of hoax bomb threats caused significant chaos at airports throughout Europe. These alerts forced numerous flights across the continent to make emergency landings, disrupting travel plans for thousands of passengers and straining airport security resources. The wave of incidents began gaining momentum earlier in the week, with authorities struggling to identify the source of the anonymous tips while simultaneously managing the logistical fallout of grounded and diverted aircraft.

Also read Four flights targeted by suspected bomb threats forced to make emergency landings at European airports

Scope of Hoax Threats and Affected Routes

On Tuesday morning alone, at least seven flights were targeted with these security threats, causing widespread operational delays and requiring extensive ground searches. Some aircraft were forced to divert before they could even land, while others, like one Ryanair plane from Dublin to Rome, had to be escorted by an Italian fighter jet to ensure safe arrival. Bomb disposal experts at Rome's Fiumicino airport conducted thorough searches of two Ryanair jets after receiving anonymous tips; one of these flights originated from Lisbon and the other from Dublin, highlighting the geographic spread of the threats.

Additional Flights Grounded Across Europe

The pattern of disruption extended well beyond the Italian border, affecting multiple major European hubs and destinations. A flight departing from London Heathrow destined for Warsaw and a Ryanair service from Manchester to Murcia in southern Spain both received alerts that led to emergency measures. Furthermore, flights traveling from Copenhagen to Warsaw and from Bergamo to Sofia were grounded entirely after similar security warnings were issued, demonstrating the pervasive nature of the ongoing crisis.

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Specific Incidents Involving Major Airlines

Ryanair and Wizz Air were among the carriers most frequently cited in the reports, with specific incidents drawing significant attention. A Ryanair flight from Dublin to Sofia, carrying 185 passengers, received a warning and was subject to a security search upon its arrival. On Monday, a Wizz Air flight traveling from London Luton to Bulgaria was threatened and had to be escorted by a fighter jet, underscoring the severity of the perceived threats despite their likely hoax origins.

Future Implications for Aviation Security

As this breaking news story continues to unfold, more details are expected to follow regarding the investigation into these coordinated alerts. The repeated nature of these threats raises serious questions about the resources required to maintain aviation safety and the potential for long-term impacts on flight schedules and passenger confidence across the European network.