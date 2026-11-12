Airbus A350-1000ULR Breaks Commercial Flight Distance Record for Qantas

The Airbus A350-1000ULR sets a new Guinness World Record for commercial airliner distance. This milestone supports Qantas Project Sunrise flights from Sydney to London and New York City.

The Airbus A350-1000ULR has officially secured the Guinness World Record for the longest flight by distance by a commercial airliner. This historic mission was conducted as a critical component of the flight test campaign for the aircraft model, which Airbus is developing specifically for Qantas Airways under Project Sunrise. The successful completion of this ultra-long-range demonstration proves the technological capability required to connect distant global hubs without refueling.

Record-Breaking Flight Details

The aircraft departed from Melbourne and flew over Sydney before crossing the Pacific Ocean toward Los Angeles. En route, the flight crossed the international date line and traversed the North American continent. It then flew over the Atlantic Ocean and headed south toward the United Kingdom, passing over London before landing in Toulouse, France. During this extensive journey, the crew witnessed two sunsets and two sunrises due to the flight's duration and path.

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The total distance covered was 12,503 nautical miles, which is equivalent to 23,155 kilometers or 14,388 miles. The flight duration was 24 hours and 24 minutes. Thirteen people were on board the aircraft during this record-setting mission. The crew consisted of three Airbus flight test pilots, two pilots from Qantas, and five Airbus flight test engineers. Additionally, two Airbus design engineers and one representative of the International Aeronautical Federation were present on the flight.

Qantas Project Sunrise Impact

This achievement directly supports Project Sunrise, where Qantas Airways will launch the world's two longest-ever direct commercial flights next year. These new routes will operate from Sydney to London, covering 10,573 miles, and from Sydney to New York City, covering 10,100 miles. Both flights are expected to last approximately 22 hours, significantly reducing current travel times by slicing four hours off journeys that previously required refueling stops.

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The introduction of these non-stop services is anticipated to change long-distance air travel by bringing journeys without stopovers into the mainstream. Qantas has ordered 12 A350-1000ULRs under Project Sunrise. The first aircraft is scheduled for delivery next April, with entry into service on the Sydney-London route later in the year.

Leadership Commentary and Market Position

Lars Wagner, chief executive officer of commercial aircraft at Airbus, stated that this achievement reflects the pioneering and innovative spirit of the company. He noted that responding to the challenge laid down by Qantas, Airbus teams extended the range of the A350-1000 in an efficient and economically viable way. Wagner emphasized that flying 12,503 nautical miles non-stop fully proved the aircraft's capability to fulfill its mission.

Wagner added that the world record was the icing on the cake for the engineering team. He declared that the A350 is now the undisputed Long Range Leader in the commercial aviation market. At the end of October 2026, the A350 Family held 1,628 orders from 70 customers. More than 740 aircraft were already flying with 42 operators, primarily on long-haul services across the globe.

Historical Context and Competition

Before the Airbus A350-1000ULR, the title for the lengthiest plane journey was held by the Boeing 777-200LR Worldliner. The 777-200LR flew 11,664 nautical miles, or 21,601 kilometers, during a 22-hour 42-minute flight. That historic flight left Hong Kong flying eastbound in 2005 and held the record for 21 years.

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Other lengthy commercial journeys continue to operate globally, though they do not currently exceed the distances set by this new record. Singapore Airlines operates flights to New York JFK and Newark, each covering more than 9,500 miles. Additionally, the route from Perth to London Heathrow is scheduled at 17 hours and 50 minutes, covering 9,015 miles. The Airbus achievement marks a significant milestone in the evolution of ultra-long-haul aviation.