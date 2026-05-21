Airbus and Air France found guilty of corporate manslaughter in 2009 plane crash

The Paris appeals court on Wednesday found Airbus and Air France guilty of corporate manslaughter for the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash, which resulted in the deaths of 228 passengers and crew. This ruling follows a long-standing legal battle involving the two companies and the families affected.

A Paris appeals court on Wednesday found Airbus and Air France guilty of corporate manslaughter over the 2009 Rio-Paris plane crash, marking a significant milestone in a long-standing legal battle involving the two French companies and the families of the victims.

Throughout the 17-year-long legal process, Airbus and Air France repeatedly denied the charges, with a lower court clearing them in 2023. Despite the maximum fine amounting to just a few minutes of either company's revenue, family groups have expressed satisfaction with a conviction as a recognition of their plight. Family groups have predicted further appeals to the country's highest court, potentially dragging the process out for years more.

The focus of the appeals is expected to shift from the AF447 cockpit to the intricacies of law





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Corporate Manslaughter Airbus Air France 2009 Plane Crash Rio-Paris Plane Crash Legal Battle High Court Appeal Proceedings Black Boxes Iced-Up Sensors Stall Negligence Training Follow-Up Incidents Insiderthe Company-And-Airline Evidence Review New Trial

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