Aircraft Engineer Survives 35-Foot Fall from Plane at Manchester Airport

An aircraft engineer is in hospital after falling from a Jet2 plane at Manchester Airport. The man, believed to be in his 60s, mistakenly opened the wrong door and fell 35 feet onto the tarmac. A full investigation has been launched by Jet2.

An aircraft engineer is recovering in hospital after a harrowing fall from a passenger plane at Manchester Airport . The incident occurred early Saturday morning, leaving the man with serious injuries but miraculously alive after a 35-foot plunge. The accident, which took place before the Jet2 aircraft was scheduled to depart for Tenerife, has prompted a full investigation and highlights potential safety concerns on the airfield.

Eyewitness accounts and initial reports paint a picture of a sequence of unfortunate events leading to the engineer’s fall.\According to sources at the airport, the engineer, believed to be in his 60s, mistakenly opened the wrong door on the aircraft, expecting to find stairs on the other side. A worker who witnessed the incident stated that the engineer was informed the steps were on the left side of the plane. However, he opened a different door, likely the rear one. Upon realizing his error, the man reportedly attempted to grab the door frame to prevent himself from falling, but strong winds exacerbated the situation, pulling him outwards. He then plummeted onto the tarmac, reportedly landing face first. The impact resulted in multiple serious injuries, including broken legs, elbows, and eye sockets, and is believed to have caused swelling on the brain. Emergency services, including ambulances from the North West Ambulance Service, swiftly responded to the scene, and the injured engineer was immediately transported to Manchester Royal Infirmary for treatment. Friends of the injured engineer have reported that he is currently undergoing surgery.\Pictures taken at the scene on Saturday morning show the rear door of the Jet2 aircraft wide open, with a set of stairs visible a short distance away. This visual evidence underscores the gravity of the situation and the critical need for a thorough investigation. A spokesperson from Jet2 confirmed that an incident had occurred involving an individual from a third-party provider and that a full investigation had been launched. The airline also stated that they are providing support to all those affected by the incident. The incident is a stark reminder of the importance of maintaining stringent safety protocols in the aviation industry, particularly during ground operations. It raises questions about communication, signage, and potentially the training of ground personnel. The investigation will undoubtedly focus on determining the precise circumstances that led to the engineer’s fall, identifying any contributing factors, and implementing measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The recovery of the engineer is a primary concern, and the aviation community will likely be following his progress closely, hoping for a full and speedy recovery





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