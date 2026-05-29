Airdrie Cenotaph Restoration Work Completed

North Lanarkshire Council has completed a programme of conservation repairs at the Airdrie Cenotaph, ensuring the memorial is protected for generations to come.

Restoration work has been completed at Airdrie Cenotaph to protect this important landmark for generations to come. Originally unveiled on 23 June 1923, the cenotaph remembers 517 local men who gave their lives for their country in World War 1 and 206 in World War 2.

North Lanarkshire Council has carried out a programme of conservation repairs including stone resetting and realignment, as well as cleaning and repointing the structure. A specialist system was used to carefully clean the stone while preserving the original surface and details. The cenotaph is an important part of Airdrie's history and a proud memorial to the local men who selflessly gave their lives in both world wars.

It continues to be a focal point for Remembrance Day services and for quiet reflection by family and friends. The restoration work has been completed to a very high standard, ensuring the memorial looks at its best and is conserved for the future





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Airdrie Cenotaph North Lanarkshire Council Conservation Repairs Remembrance Day World War 1

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