Airfix and IPMS jointly condemn harassment of female staff at Scale Model World in Telford, issuing bans for misogyny and racism against women wearing pink shirts.

Historic British model kit manufacturer Airfix and the International Plastic Modellers' Society ( IPMS) have jointly condemned unacceptable harassment targeting their female employees following a recent industry event. The joint statement, signed by Airfix CEO Charlotte O'Shea and IPMS President Richard Middleton, addressed serious allegations of sexualized comments, racism, and non-consensual image sharing directed at women working at the Scale Model World show in Telford. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, has triggered immediate disciplinary actions including bans and membership revocations within the modeling community.

Punitive Actions Against Harassing Community Members

The core mechanism of the disciplinary response involves strict bans for any individuals found guilty of derogatory behavior or sharing images without consent. IPMS announced that members found to have made derogatory comments or circulated unauthorized images will be banned from all future IPMS events and have their membership revoked immediately. Simultaneously, Airfix declared it would cease supplying products directly to any individual found to have taken part in the harassment with immediate effect, marking a significant shift in how the company enforces its code of conduct.

Also read Airfix and IPMS Investigate Sexist and Racist Harassment at Scale ModelWorld Event

Details of Harassment at Scale Model World Telford

Fan aggression against female staff members took place both in person at the event and subsequently across social media platforms. The joint statement specified that female Airfix employees, some of whom were dressed in cropped pink T-shirts, were targeted with sexualized and racist comments. In a particularly severe breach of privacy, images of these female staff members were circulated by some IPMS members online without their consent. The organizations explicitly stated that such behavior is harassment, not banter or a joke, and emphasized that clubs, shows, and online spaces must be supportive environments where anyone can participate without feeling belittled or unsafe.

Confrontations Involving YouTuber Alex Mann and Hornby Executive

The controversy gained significant public traction following a video posted by modeller and YouTuber Alex Mann, who runs a model shop in Wincanton and has 34,000 subscribers on his channel. In a video titled 'Four Weddings and an Airfix Funeral,' Mann criticized Airfix's display stall, describing the atmosphere as a 'wake' and complaining that the women on the stall were wearing pink T-shirts tied to expose their midrif. Mann later claimed he was confronted by Kavita Mal, Head of Growth and Acquisition at Hornby Hobbies Ltd, which acquired Airfix in 2006, alleging she engaged in a 'verbal explosion' and questioned his intent.

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Kavita Mal's Statement on Industry Discrimination

Kavita Mal, a 38-year-old Indian woman working in an industry traditionally dominated by men aged 55 and older, issued a powerful statement on LinkedIn addressing the hostility she faced. She accused 'certain members of the scale modelling community' of racism, harassment, and repeated attempts to undermine her professional experience and credibility. Mal emphasized that her age and background were being used against her, stating that the idea that only lifelong hobbyists have a place in the industry is ridiculous. She demanded the same basic respect afforded to everyone else rather than special treatment, vowing not to apologize for her identity or surrender her career.

Free Speech Defenses and Future Industry Standards

Alex Mann responded to Mal's public statement by denying any wrongdoing and asserting his right to free speech as a broadcaster. He stated he had shared her publicly available LinkedIn profile and would not be forced out of broadcasting publicly available information and critique of companies. Despite the conflicting narratives regarding the nature of the confrontations, the immediate outcome remains the enforcement of strict behavioral standards. The organizations have made it clear that the modeling community is expected to evolve, ensuring that exhibitors, traders, and staff are protected from harassment as the hobby seeks to broaden its appeal and inclusivity for all participants.