Airline Industry Braces for Higher Fares and Reduced Flights Amid Fuel Crisis

Rising jet fuel prices, driven by geopolitical tensions and supply concerns, are forcing airlines to cut capacity, raise fares, and lobby for regulatory changes. Travellers are advised to prioritize schedule reliability when booking summer trips.

The escalating global energy crisis, exacerbated by tensions in the Middle East and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, is sending shockwaves through the airline industry, threatening higher fares and reduced flight options for travellers.

While immediate jet fuel supply emergencies haven't materialized, a looming crisis driven by sharply rising fuel prices is becoming increasingly apparent. Airlines are proactively taking steps to mitigate the impact, including reducing services on busy routes to avoid last-minute cancellations and protect valuable airport slots at key hubs like Heathrow, Gatwick, and Manchester. This reduction in capacity, however, will inevitably lead to fewer seats and potentially thinner margins for airlines, ultimately translating to increased costs for passengers.

Experts advise travellers to prioritize schedule resilience, frequency, and connection reliability when booking summer trips, rather than focusing solely on policy headlines. Several major airlines have already begun to respond to the financial pressures. Air France-KLM has announced ticket price increases to offset a £1.8bn rise in its fuel bill, and United Airlines is considering price hikes of up to 20 percent.

Scandinavian operator SAS and Portugal’s TAP have also implemented fare increases, while easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have issued profit warnings. The cost of kerosene aviation fuel has roughly doubled since the start of the conflict, and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical transit point for approximately a quarter of the world’s aviation fuel, is intensifying the situation.

While UK Airlines maintains its members aren't currently facing supply issues, the government is urging UK refineries to prioritize jet fuel production as a contingency measure. The practice of fuel hedging, where airlines purchase fuel at a fixed price in advance, is providing some short-term insulation, but this protection will diminish as hedging contracts expire. The collapse of Ascend Airways, a UK charter operator, serves as a stark warning of the financial strain on smaller carriers.

The situation is further complicated by consumer protection regulations, such as Regulation 261, which mandates compensation for last-minute flight cancellations due to fuel shortages – a scenario not typically covered by travel insurance. Airlines, like Wizz Air, are lobbying for a temporary waiver of these rules, arguing they shouldn't bear the consequences of geopolitical events. Governments in both London and Brussels are showing openness to temporary measures to alleviate the pressure on airlines.

In a move to diversify supply, the UK is considering allowing the import of Jet A fuel, an American standard with a slightly higher freezing point, for short-haul flights. Despite some temporary dips in average return flight prices to Europe due to excess capacity, experts predict these bargains are unlikely to last as airlines trim under-booked flights.

Major UK tour operators – Jet2, easyJet Holidays, and Tui – have pledged not to impose fuel surcharges, covering a significant portion of the package holiday market, but the potential for increased costs remains a concern for travellers, potentially adding hundreds of pounds to family holidays





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