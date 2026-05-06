Airlines Rake in Billions from Oversized Baggage Fees as Passengers Face Steeper Costs

Airlines are earning record revenues by charging passengers premium fees for oversized baggage, a trend expected to continue with rising costs and increasing incentives for staff to enforce strict baggage policies. Budget carriers like Ryanair and easyJet, along with major airlines, impose hefty charges for non-compliant bags, with some fees exceeding the cost of the flight itself. Experts predict further increases in these fees as airlines face financial pressures and seek additional revenue streams.

Airlines are generating record-breaking revenue by imposing hefty fees on passengers for oversized baggage, a trend that shows no signs of slowing down. Budget airlines such as Ryanair and easyJet, along with major carriers like British Airways, enforce strict carry-on restrictions, with charges starting as low as £5 for a larger cabin bag and escalating to £70 if passengers are forced to check them at the gate.

The issue gained significant attention when Jersey Airport faced backlash after it was revealed that check-in staff were pressured to meet flight revenue targets by imposing oversized baggage fees. A controversial sign at the airport encouraged staff to 'hit EasyJet revenue target' of £200 per flight by charging passengers £48 for bags that did not meet the airline's size requirements, as reported by the Jersey Post.

While Ports of Jersey stated that the sign's messaging did not reflect their customer experience, easyJet distanced itself from the issue and demanded the sign's removal. However, these fees are not a new phenomenon. Frequent flyers are all too familiar with the dreaded baggage sizer, fearing fees that can sometimes exceed the cost of the flight itself.

The airline industry's reliance on these charges has proven lucrative, with a combined $33 billion (£24.3bn) generated from oversized baggage fees alone in 2023, according to IdeaWorks. Experts warn that passengers could face even higher costs in the future as airlines continue to incentivize staff and maximize revenue from these fees, especially amid rising jet fuel costs that threaten holiday plans. Ryanair, known for its stringent baggage policies, frequently imposes fees at the boarding gate for oversized bags.

Alen Baibekov, CEO of Economy Bookings, provides insight into the rising trend of oversized baggage fees, predicting that airlines will continue to increase these charges. Baibekov explains that several factors are putting pressure on airline profitability, including increasing fuel costs, higher aircraft maintenance expenses, rising airport costs, and intensified price competition among carriers.

He notes that most consumers focus on the headline ticket price rather than the total cost of travel, leading airlines to charge additional fees for services like baggage. Charging for excess baggage is a straightforward way for airlines to offset these costs, as it creates tangible expenses such as reduced cabin space, potential delays in unloading and boarding, and increased labor hours.

Low-cost carriers are particularly aggressive with excess baggage fees, as this has become a standard part of their business model. Among the airlines notorious for charging extra for oversized luggage, Ryanair stands out with one of the most stringent baggage policies in the industry.

The Irish budget carrier allows one small personal bag, measuring 40 x 20 x 25cm, to be brought on board free of charge, but imposes higher fees for baggage that exceeds these limits or is not booked in advance. Currently, Ryanair charges £12 per kilogram for overweight luggage, with a flat fee of between £40 and £60 for larger bags weighing 20kg at the airport.

It was revealed last year that Ryanair pays staff bonuses to catch passengers attempting to sneak oversized cabin bags onto flights, with employees earning up to €80 a month from enforcing these strict rules. A leaked payslip showed that one former employee earned a 'gate bag bonus' of around €1.50 (£1.30) for every oversized bag reported, with a monthly cap on the bonus.

Reports in August indicated that Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary planned to increase these bonuses from €1.50 (£1.29) to €2.50 (£2.16) per bag starting in November 2025. Ryanair, which generated a staggering €13 billion in revenue last year, confirmed in July 2025 that staff are financially rewarded for flagging bags that breach the rules, with passengers charged up to €75 for each oversized item caught at the gate.

The airline's 2025 annual report revealed total ancillary revenue of €4.72 billion (£4.07 billion), including money from baggage fees, seat selection, and boarding penalties. EasyJet has also been revealed to incentivize airport staff to catch oversized bags by paying £





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