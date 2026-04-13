Airport Chaos Grips Europe: New Border Rules Cause Stranding and Delays

New EU border control rules, specifically the Entry/Exit System (EES), have triggered widespread chaos at airports across Europe, leading to stranded passengers, significant delays, and canceled flights. The biometric checks required by the new system are causing extensive queues and disrupting travel plans, with easyJet passengers in Milan and others across Europe bearing the brunt of the disruption. The article details the struggles faced by travelers, from missed flights and extended wait times to inadequate airline support and unexpected expenses.

Airport chaos has erupted across Europe, leaving numerous passengers stranded, delayed, and frustrated. The disruptions are primarily attributed to the implementation of new EU border control rules, specifically the Entry/Exit System (EES). This system mandates biometric checks, including fingerprints and photographs, for travelers from third-party countries like the UK entering the Schengen Area, which comprises 29 European nations.

The new regulations have led to significant delays and cancellations across various airports, causing widespread disruption to travel plans and leaving passengers grappling with logistical nightmares. One of the most severely affected airports was Milan Linate, where approximately 100 easyJet customers were abandoned after being unable to board their flight to Manchester. Passengers reported extensive queues, some lasting up to three hours, as they navigated the new border control procedures. The airline stated that the situation was outside of its control, citing issues with the EES as the primary cause of the delays. The impact of these delays extended beyond missed flights; some passengers faced extended waits for alternative travel arrangements, increased expenses, and rearranged itineraries. One passenger, Kiera, 17, described arriving at the airport early for her flight, only to find herself stranded due to the lengthy queues. She and her boyfriend were left to endure a 20-hour wait for a subsequent flight, incurring additional costs for their travel. Further exacerbating the situation, the rebooked flight was scheduled to land at Gatwick instead of Manchester, compounding the inconvenience and further disrupting their travel plans. The airline offered a minimal amount in compensation, roughly equivalent to the price of a sandwich, which added to the passengers' sense of frustration. The repercussions of the border control chaos extended beyond Milan, impacting travelers across Europe. Reports emerged of similar delays and disruptions at other major airports, including Geneva, Lisbon, Brussels, and Amsterdam's Schiphol. In Brussels, travelers were advised to expect delays as the new rules were rolled out, while at Schiphol, long queues were confirmed on the airport's website. The Daily Mail also reported that easyJet delayed the Milan flight to offer customers more time. However, due to crew working hour regulations the flight departed half empty, leaving several passengers behind. Passengers like Vicky Chapman, stranded in Milan with her family, faced similar challenges. They arrived at the airport with ample time, only to be denied entry through passport control. They were informed they were a 'no show' for their flight, due to their delay at the passport check. They experienced a three hour wait as they were passed from person to person. They also faced the inconvenience of finding new accommodation and rescheduling flights, with limited support from the airline. Adam Lomas, stranded with his family, also struggled to get assistance from easyJet, encountering only chatbots that were unable to provide adequate support. EasyJet has since said that it informed customers of the new system in advance and advised them to allow extra time at airports





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Airport Chaos EU Border Rules Entry/Exit System (EES) Easyjet Travel Delays

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