Airport Chaos: Passengers Stranded Amid New EU Border Rules

New EU border rules triggered chaos at airports across Europe, leaving passengers stranded, delayed, and frustrated. Long queues and technical issues with the Entry/Exit System (EES) led to missed flights, stranded travelers, and significant disruption at airports like Milan, Geneva, and Amsterdam.

Airline passengers experienced significant disruption and distress over the weekend due to new border control regulations implemented by the EU, leading to chaos at several European airports. The Entry/Exit System (EES), which requires travelers from non-Schengen countries, including the UK, to undergo biometric checks such as fingerprinting and photography, caused extensive delays and cancellations.

At Milan's Linate airport, approximately 100 easyJet passengers were stranded after missing their flight to Manchester due to three-hour queues at border control. Reports indicate similar issues at airports in Geneva, Lisbon, Malta, Brussels, and Amsterdam, with travelers facing lengthy wait times and difficulties in reaching their destinations. The airline acknowledged the situation was beyond their control and cited issues with the new EES system as the primary cause of the delays. The impact of these delays was severe, leaving passengers stranded, distressed, and scrambling for alternative travel arrangements. Some travelers reported vomiting and feeling unwell due to the long wait times and the crowded conditions at the airports. One passenger, Kiera, 17, described arriving at the airport early for her flight but still missed it due to the extensive queues at border control, with her and her boyfriend now facing a 20-hour wait for a new flight, which was to cost her mother £520. Another passenger, Vicky Chapman, was left stranded in Milan with her family after being denied entry through passport control despite arriving with ample time to spare, only to be told they were a "no show" for their flight. Families with young children, such as Adam Lomas and his family, were also caught in the chaos, struggling to find alternative accommodations and flights. Passengers reported difficulties contacting the airline for assistance, often encountering automated systems or chatbots that were unable to provide adequate support. The widespread disruption prompted complaints and criticism of the new border control measures and the airlines' handling of the situation. Social media was flooded with accounts of frustrated travelers, highlighting the lack of communication, inadequate assistance, and the financial burden imposed by the delays and cancellations. EasyJet stated that it had informed customers about the new system and advised them to allow extra time at airports, prepare for biometric checks, and factor in potential waiting times. However, passengers claimed the airline offered insufficient compensation and little practical help. Furthermore, the delays at Linate airport saw easyJet's crew approaching the end of their safety-regulated working hours, leading the flight to depart half empty, leaving several passengers to find their own ways home, causing more inconvenience and expense. These incidents serve as a cautionary tale of the challenges faced during the implementation of new travel regulations and underscore the importance of effective communication, adequate resources, and proper support from both airlines and airport authorities to mitigate the impact of such disruptions on travelers





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Airport Chaos EU Border Rules Entry/Exit System (EES) Easyjet Travel Delays Passenger Complaints

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