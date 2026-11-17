AJ Odudu becomes the earliest departure in I'm A Celebrity history after losing the first trial against Claire Sweeney on Monday night's launch show.

AJ Odudu has been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! on Monday night, marking the earliest exit in the reality television franchise's history. The Big Brother presenter lost a head-to-head trial against Claire Sweeney in the very first episode of the new series. She was sent home before she even had the opportunity to set foot inside the jungle camp. This sudden departure has shocked viewers who expected her to join the other celebrities for the full duration of the jungle experience.

Early Elimination Details

The elimination occurred during the launch show, where contestants participated in high-stakes challenges to determine who would face immediate danger. AJ Odudu was grouped with Wayne Rooney, Chloe Burrows, Ade Adepitan, Mariella Frostrup, and Jack Skipper. This group faced a drinking challenge involving a fermented prawn and fish-eye ball mixture known as the Prawn Star Martini. AJ Odudu came in last place in this initial trial, which forced her and the loser from the other group into an elimination contest.

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Claire Sweeney lost the challenge in the other group, which included Ricky Wilson, Joanna Page, Sharky, and Leomie Anderson. Both groups were warned by hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly that the losers would face a brutal trial. AJ Odudu and Claire Sweeney sat on thrones in their stylish outfits while their heads were locked in clear helmets filled with jungle critters. This Fearsome-Face Off resulted in AJ Odudu being voted out immediately.

Social Media Reactions

AJ Odudu's Instagram page, reportedly run by her team during her absence, expressed frustration over the quick exit. The account shared a meme featuring Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes pulling a shocked face. The caption read that she flew halfway across the world but did not even get to see her hammock. This humorous yet sad sentiment highlighted the star's disappointment at leaving the jungle so soon.

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The social media page also re-shared several comments from fans who were fuming at the result. Another post featured a clip from the short time AJ Odudu was on the show with the caption, I'm A Celebrity, get me a taxi. Fans have been quick to express their disbelief on social media platforms like X, with many questioning if there is a twist to the format.

Fan Speculation on Return

Viewers have predicted that AJ Odudu will return to camp after the initial elimination. Many fans believe there is more to the situation than meets the eye and that a second twist is around the corner. Speculation suggests she might return as a latecomer alongside Leigh Francis, also known as Keith Lemon. Several comments on X pointed out that whoever gets eliminated might be the other late entrant.

Fans have penned messages stating that they reckon AJ will come back with Keith Lemon. They argued that surely there is a twist and that they just think they are going home but will reappear later. This widespread belief among the audience suggests that the early exit might not be permanent. The controversy has generated significant discussion and engagement among the show's loyal viewer base.

Competition Mechanics Explained

The launch show featured two distinct groups competing for survival. The first group, which included Claire Sweeney, had to scale a shipping container loaded onto a truck as it hurtled down the runway of an airfield. The second group, including AJ Odudu, took a different route. Wayne Rooney and Ade Adepitan skydived from a helicopter to meet the other celebrities on the Gold Coast beach.

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The Geordie presenting duo invited the second group to a luxury hotel to tackle the revolting drinking trial. The group had to suck a thick pink liquid through a straw and spit it back into a bucket. While Wayne Rooney appeared to take the challenge in his stride, Chloe Burrows struggled alongside him. AJ Odudu's last-place finish in this group challenge directly led to the head-to-head elimination with Claire Sweeney.

The entire sequence of events unfolded on Monday night during the highly anticipated first episode. The brutal nature of the trial and the swift elimination of a high-profile celebrity have set a dramatic tone for the rest of the series. Fans are now waiting to see if AJ Odudu returns as promised or if her exit was final. The speculation continues to grow as the show moves forward with the remaining contestants.