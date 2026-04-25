AJ Pritchard Backs Strictly Dancer Cull, Calls for Focus on British Talent

Former Strictly Come Dancing contestant AJ Pritchard has voiced his support for the recent changes to the show's professional dancer lineup, emphasizing the need to champion British talent. He also teased a possible return to the show in a different capacity.

AJ Pritchard has publicly supported the recent changes to the professional dancer lineup on Strictly Come Dancing , advocating for a greater focus on British talent.

The BBC show underwent a significant overhaul earlier this year, resulting in the departure of five dancers: Karen Haeur, Gorka Márquez, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas. The stated reason for these changes was to refresh the program and attract a younger viewership. Pritchard, who competed on the show from 2016 to 2019, expressed his surprise at the extent of the cuts but emphasized the importance of providing opportunities for British dancers to shine.

He believes the show may have previously been too cautious and that embracing riskier choreography and routines is key to captivating audiences. While Pritchard is currently pursuing opportunities in the United States, appearing on the spin-off show Dancing With The Stars: The Pros, he hasn't ruled out a return to Strictly.

He has previously expressed interest in a judging role and playfully hinted at potentially taking over the hosting duties currently held by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkelman, who recently stepped down after over two decades. Pritchard maintains a high level of physical and mental fitness, regularly attending dance classes to stay prepared for any future opportunities. He reached the semi-finals of Strictly three times during his run, demonstrating his competitive spirit and dedication to the art of dance.

The show itself is currently in a state of transition, with auditions underway to find a new presenter ahead of the 24th series. Beyond his dance career, Pritchard and his brother Curtis are actively involved in several ventures. They are preparing to run the London Marathon on April 26th to raise money for Marie Curie, a charity providing end-of-life care.

This cause is particularly meaningful to them, as they lost their grandmother during the pandemic and want to support others facing similar loss. Additionally, the brothers have launched Fint, an investment app designed to simplify long-term investing for young people. Their diverse range of activities demonstrates their entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to giving back to the community.

The brothers are clearly focused on multiple projects, balancing their passion for dance with their business endeavors and charitable work, all while keeping the door open for a potential return to the beloved British dance competition





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