Al-Bakeela: The Official Dish of Saudi Arabia’s Fertile Al-Jouf Region

Discover Al-Bakeela, the traditional dessert of Al-Jouf, Saudi Arabia, and learn about the region's surprising fertility, agricultural advancements, and growing tourism industry. This article explores the history, ingredients, and cultural significance of this prized dish.

Al-Jouf , a region within Saudi Arabia often perceived as a desert landscape, is surprisingly a fertile area characterized by lush plains, plentiful underground water resources, and remarkable biodiversity.

Despite this relative abundance, sourcing certain traditional ingredients requires dedication. One such ingredient is Al-Samh, a seed from the Mesembryanthemum genus. This annual succulent blooms after rainfall and reaches maturity approximately five months post-flowering. Harvesting Al-Samh is a meticulous process, demanding complete plant dryness before the seeds are soaked, roasted, and ground.

The resulting flavor profile, akin to sesame, is integral to the creation of Al-Bakeela, a cherished regional dessert. In 2024, the Saudi Culinary Arts Commission, operating under the Ministry of Culture, undertook a significant initiative to showcase the diverse culinary heritage of the Kingdom. They selected thirteen dishes, each representing a distinct province. Al-Bakeela was honored as the official regional dish of Al-Jouf, a recognition celebrated by the Commission as embodying the warmth and authenticity of Saudi hospitality.

Al-Jouf, bordering Jordan, is often referred to as the country’s breadbasket, boasting a size comparable to Austria. Its unique climate, featuring cold winters and hot summers coupled with seasonal flooding, creates exceptional growing conditions. While date palms have long been a staple, olive cultivation is rapidly expanding, leveraging advanced irrigation techniques to challenge traditional Mediterranean producers. The annual olive harvest is a communal event, fostering a sense of unity.

Al-Jouf is also experiencing growth in tourism, aligned with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, with attractions including historical sites like the Rajajil standing stones and opportunities for agritourism. Al-Bakeela’s preparation involves combining sweet, pitted dates with ground Al-Samh seeds, forming a doughnut-shaped pastry with flour. A cavity is created and filled with melted ghee, resulting in a visually appealing treat with a golden-yellow center. Traditionally served cold, Al-Bakeela is more than just a dessert; it’s a symbol of Al-Jouf’s culinary identity.

Notably, the Al-Samh seeds contribute a substantial 22.5% protein content, aligning with contemporary dietary preferences. Historically, Al-Jouf served as a crucial waypoint along ancient caravan routes connecting the Arabian Peninsula with Europe, facilitating the exchange of goods and flavors. Traders and pilgrims traversing to Makkah brought spices from South Asia and the Far East, influencing the development of Arabian cuisine. Today, spices like cumin, cinnamon, and cardamom remain prominent in Saudi dishes.

Local entrepreneur Osama Altaleb emphasizes the importance of hospitality in Al-Jouf culture, stating that welcoming guests with food, music, and conversation is deeply ingrained in their traditions. The region’s rich history and vibrant culture continue to attract visitors eager to experience its unique charm and culinary delights





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