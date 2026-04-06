Al-Ittihad Star Saleh Al-Shehri Faces Race Against Time to Recover for AFC Champions League Knockout Stages

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad faces a potential setback in the AFC Champions League as striker Saleh Al-Shehri is sidelined with a calf injury, raising doubts about his availability for the knockout stages. The team is preparing to face Al-Wahda in the Round of 16, with the final stages taking place in Jeddah.

A concerning development has emerged regarding Al-Ittihad 's participation in the upcoming knockout stages of the AFC Champions League. A recent media report has cast doubt on the availability of key striker Saleh Al-Shehri due to a calf injury sustained in a recent match. This potential setback looms large as the team gears up for the crucial final stages of the continental tournament, scheduled to commence with the quarter-finals.

The tournament format presents a unique challenge, with all knockout ties contested as single-leg matches, adding further pressure on teams to perform consistently and capitalize on every opportunity. The matches are slated to take place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, between April 16th and 25th, adding a layer of anticipation for both the team and the fans. Al-Ittihad's initial challenge involves a Round of 16 fixture against Al-Wahda of the UAE, set to be played on April 14th at Al-Inmaa Stadium. Victory in this match would propel them to the quarter-finals, where they would meet the winner of a match. This scenario sets the stage for a potentially dramatic showdown, highlighting the high stakes involved in the knockout stages and underlining the importance of every player's contribution.\Adding to the uncertainty, sources within the Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah have reported that Al-Shehri is expected to be sidelined for a period of three to six weeks due to the calf injury. This timeframe puts his availability for the AFC Champions League final stages in serious question. The player's recovery will heavily rely on his response to the treatment and rehabilitation program he will undergo. The club medical staff will be closely monitoring his progress, and his potential return date could be adjusted depending on how quickly he recovers. Despite the possibility of an earlier return, the current prognosis paints a challenging picture for Al-Ittihad, particularly given the importance of Al-Shehri to their attacking capabilities. The coaching staff will now need to carefully consider their strategy and lineup options, ensuring they have the necessary firepower to navigate the demanding knockout rounds. With every match being a decisive battle, the team must be prepared to face any opponent and overcome every obstacle, all while striving to maintain a competitive edge. The anticipation surrounding the tournament is palpable among the Al-Ittihad faithful who eagerly await their team's performance. \The potential absence of Saleh Al-Shehri represents a significant blow to Al-Ittihad's aspirations in the AFC Champions League. The team has been actively striving for success in the competition, with the fans particularly yearning for the title. Winning the title would not only be a testament to the team's ability, but also a source of immense pride and satisfaction for the fans who have been supporting the club for many years. Their fans are eager to witness their team's triumph in the elite continental tournament. This is especially true given that the western-based side has been chasing this particular title for two decades. The importance of the Champions League title is not lost on the club, and the entire organization is aware of the significance of this pursuit. Considering the high stakes and the competition from other top teams in the region, every match takes on monumental importance. As Al-Ittihad prepares for the knockout stages, the absence of Al-Shehri will force the team to re-evaluate their tactics and strategize for all possible scenarios. The team’s performance in the upcoming matches is crucial. The injury of a key player makes the competition more challenging for Al-Ittihad. The upcoming match against Al-Wahda of the UAE will test the team’s ability to perform under pressure.





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