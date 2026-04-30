Al-Rumayyan Steps Down from LIV Golf as Newcastle United Meetings Begin

Yasir Al-Rumayyan is leaving his role at LIV Golf as Saudi PIF officials arrive in Newcastle for key meetings regarding stadium development and the club's future. Despite ending funding for LIV Golf, the PIF remains committed to Newcastle United.

Significant developments are unfolding for Newcastle United Football Club as key figures from the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) arrive in Newcastle for a series of crucial meetings.

Approximately 25 officials representing the PIF, the majority owners of the club, are scheduled to participate in discussions focused on both on-field and off-field progress. Leading these discussions is expected to be Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the Chairman of Newcastle United and Governor of the Saudi Arabia PIF. The primary focus of these meetings centers around advancing key infrastructure projects, most notably the long-awaited expansion of the stadium and the construction of a state-of-the-art training complex.

Manager Eddie Howe is also anticipated to be involved in some of the sessions, collaborating with Al-Rumayyan and his team to formulate plans for the upcoming season and strategize for the summer transfer window, which is now less than seven weeks away. These meetings occur against the backdrop of a major shift in Saudi Arabia’s sporting investments.

Reports confirm that the Saudi PIF is set to end its substantial funding of LIV Golf, the breakaway golf league, at the end of the current season. This decision has led to Yasir Al-Rumayyan stepping down from his position on the LIV Golf board. Despite billions of dollars invested, LIV Golf has largely failed to achieve its objectives, and attempts to continue the project without Saudi funding appear increasingly unlikely.

While there have been indications of a broader scaling back of Saudi investments in various sectors, including sports, Newcastle United has been explicitly excluded from these cuts. The PIF views the football club as a long-term, strategically important asset, recognizing the significant global profile and reach of the Premier League.

The timing of these developments has sparked speculation that the PIF may be seeking a major positive announcement, such as concrete plans for the stadium and training complex, to counterbalance the negative publicity surrounding the LIV Golf situation. Al-Rumayyan’s dual role as Chairman of Newcastle United positions him perfectly to spearhead such an announcement. Sources indicate that the withdrawal of funding from LIV Golf is a decisive move, casting considerable doubt on the league’s future viability.

BBC Sport has reported that the Saudi PIF will cease its multi-billion dollar backing at the end of the season. This decision follows confirmation from the Wall Street Journal and Sports Business Journal that Al-Rumayyan has stepped down from his position as chairman of the LIV board, a role he held since co-founding the league in 2021. The future of LIV Golf now hangs in the balance, with players being informed of the impending funding cuts.

The PIF’s decision reflects a reassessment of its sporting investments, prioritizing projects with greater potential for long-term success and positive public perception. Newcastle United, however, remains a key priority, with the PIF committed to transforming the club into a major force in English and European football. The upcoming meetings are therefore critical in outlining the next phase of development, including the ambitious infrastructure plans that could significantly enhance the club’s capabilities and fan experience.

Furthermore, a recently agreed £10million commercial deal demonstrates continued investment and confidence in the club's future prospects. The focus now shifts to translating this financial backing into tangible improvements both on and off the pitch, solidifying Newcastle United’s position as a leading Premier League club





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