Al‑Saadi Alleged to Co‑Direct RAF Fairford Terror Plot While In US Jail

US prosecutors say 32‑year‑old Mohammad al‑Saadi coordinated the RAF Fairford bombing plan from a New York jail, using coded messages to Iranian‑linked associates and family.

The United States Department of Justice claims that Mohammad al‑Saadi, 32, was the mastermind behind the planned bombing of RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, England, and that he directed the attack from a New York jail. Al‑Saadi was extradited to the US in May on charges linking him to 20 attempted terror attacks across the United States and Europe, including antisemitic fire‑bombings in London.

How the Plot Was Coordinated from Behind Bars

An eight‑count indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday alleges that while incarcerated in New York, al‑Saadi transmitted coded messages through phone and FaceTime calls to two Iranian associates, Mohsen Mohajeri and Mohammad Ali al‑Hassani, who are both in Iran. These communications were intended to coordinate the Fairford bombing and a series of other attacks. The indictment states that al‑Saadi used the term 'work' and 'a job' as euphemisms for terrorist activity, and urged his family to pass these coded notes along to his back‑channel partners.

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Testimony in the indictment shows al‑Saadi speaking to his mother and sister in Iraq about money owed to Mohajeri and asking whether past operations had been cancelled or simply postponed. In a July 30 conversation, al‑Saadi asked his sister if their "old work" was still active. She answered that it "isn't cancelled." On September 24, he inquired about al‑Hassani's transfer to the "International Section" and instructed his family to give him money so they could proceed with the plot.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Ramifications

The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jamie McDonald, stated that the three men were charged with conspiracy to provide material support to the terrorist organizations Kataeb Hezbollah and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The indictment also includes charges of conspiratorial bombings of a public place and attempted acts of terrorism that cross national boundaries.

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Al‑Saadi pleaded not guilty in June to charges that he plotted at least 18 attacks in Europe in retaliation for the US and Israel's war with Iran. He has been held without bail since the extradition and maintains that he is a 'prisoner of war.' His lawyer has complained that several of his monitored calls were repeatedly interrupted, prompting the government to limit his communication to a single one‑hour call per month.

Real‑World Impact and Next Steps

The indictment also details real‑time attacks coordinated from a laptop screen in April, including an arson attack on a Jewish charity organisation in London and a subsequent synagogue bombing. The defendants allegedly directed an individual via live video to "light it up like a Christmas tree," demonstrating a capability to remotely orchestrate violent acts.

These allegations underscore the threat posed by Iran‑backed terrorist groups to American allies, as noted by McDonald. Prosecutors maintain that the defendants' actions delivered a credible threat aimed at new military bases and Jewish communities across Europe and the United States. The case is set to proceed in Manhattan federal court, where further evidence will likely be presented and the defendants' appeals filed, if any.