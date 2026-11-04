Alabama Elects First Transgender Lawmaker Allison Montgomery in Historic District 25 Win

Democrat Allison Montgomery defeats Republican Phillip Rigsby in Alabama's District 25, becoming the state's first openly transgender elected official in a major political shift.

Allison Montgomery has made history by becoming the first openly transgender lawmaker ever elected to the Alabama House of Representatives. The 32-year-old software engineer secured the District 25 seat in a decisive victory that flipped the traditionally Republican-leaning district to Democratic control for the first time in recent memory.

Montgomery defeated the incumbent Republican Phillip Rigsby by a margin of 6.5 points, capturing just over 53 percent of the total vote while Rigsby received just under 47 percent. Rigsby had previously taken office in 2022, but Montgomery's campaign successfully mobilized voters to overturn his tenure. This election marks a significant milestone in Alabama politics, a state that has historically maintained deeply conservative voting patterns and strict social legislation.

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District 25 Flip Mechanism

The core of this political shift occurred in Madison County, which includes sections of the cities of Madison and Huntsville within the District 25 boundaries. The area had voted for Donald Trump by nine points in the 2024 presidential election, demonstrating its strong conservative baseline. However, the district flipped blue during the midterm elections, signaling a notable change in local voter priorities and engagement.

Montgomery's victory was driven by a campaign that prioritized policy substance over cultural divisiveness. She campaigned heavily on issues such as affordability, public school funding, healthcare access, worker protections, and rooting out corruption. By focusing on these tangible economic concerns, she was able to connect with voters who were tired of what she described as distracting culture war issues.

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Stakeholder Positions and Attacks

The campaign was marked by intense personal attacks from sitting members of the Alabama legislature regarding Montgomery's gender identity. Scott Stadthagen, the chair of the Alabama Republican Party and a state house representative, aggressively targeted both Montgomery and another transgender candidate. Stadthagen claimed during a campaign event that the two individuals had mental disorders and characterized their presence on the ballot as inappropriate for minors.

Montgomery responded swiftly to these allegations on social media, accusing Stadthagen of exhibiting plain prejudice and hypocrisy. She argued that the focus on her womanhood was a tactic used by opponents who had failed at governing. Montgomery posed direct questions to her detractors, asking if their attacks would actually lower gas prices, reduce utility bills, make groceries more affordable, eliminate medical debt, or stop rising rents.

Stadthagen's comments drew widespread criticism and were widely reported as examples of discriminatory rhetoric. Montgomery emphasized that corporate interests often use such divisive issues to pit citizens against one another while exploiting their financial vulnerabilities. Her rebuttal highlighted a broader frustration among constituents who feel that political elites are more interested in social controversy than in solving practical economic problems.

Real-World Impact and Future Agenda

While Montgomery's victory is historic, the broader political landscape in Alabama remains complex. The state simultaneously elected Republican Barry Moore for the US Senate, who will fill the seat of outgoing Republican US Senator Tommy Tuberville. Tuberville, a former college football coach, had been elected as governor before moving to the Senate, illustrating the layered nature of Alabama's political ecosystem.

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Montgomery has stated that she will take a couple of weeks to rest before engaging in detailed legislative planning. She plans to begin discussing the specific legislation she will pursue once she officially takes office in January. Her commitment extends beyond her political base, with a stated intention to work especially hard for those who opposed her campaign because they deserve a better Alabama just as much as anyone else.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Montgomery's campaign for additional comment regarding her transition and upcoming legislative goals. Her victory in District 25 serves as a testament to the power of grassroots organizing and the shifting dynamics within Alabama's political landscape. As she prepares to assume her duties, Montgomery's focus remains firmly on delivering results for her constituents in Madison County and across the district.