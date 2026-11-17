Smiths Station fire claims life of Anna Duell. Her husband Bobby and infant son Axel suffer critical burns at burn center while investigators probe origin of blaze.

A fatal house fire in Smiths Station, Alabama, on Saturday morning resulted in the death of Anna Duell, thirty-two, while her husband Bobby Duell and their infant son Axel, eighteen months old, were hospitalized with severe burn injuries. Emergency response crews arrived at the residence located on the Georgia border at approximately 3am after receiving a 911 call, Lee County deputies and local fire officials reported to CNAW2. Smiths Station Fire Chief Blake Green stated that authorities attempted urgently to extract the victims from the smoking dwelling to provide immediate medical attention. Despite these efforts, Anna was pronounced dead at the scene. Her husband and the toddler sustained serious injuries and were transported first to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown Hospital before being moved to a specialized burn center in Augusta for advanced treatment.

Medical Status of Surviving Victims

Bobby Duell has undergone multiple surgical procedures at the burn center and received a bronchoscopy on Monday, according to an update shared by a family member on Facebook. The procedure involved inserting a camera into his lungs to assess the extent of smoke inhalation damage and determine the severity of internal injuries requiring ongoing care.

Infant Axel Duell suffered devastating injuries including severe burns affecting approximately eighty-five percent of his eyes, as reported by the family. Medical teams are treating the condition with specialized ointments and protective coverings to prevent further damage. Doctors have not yet confirmed whether his long-term vision or eye function will be permanently impacted as healing continues.

Investigation and Community Response

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The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office has launched an investigation to determine the specific cause of the fire that destroyed the family home. While the origin of the blaze remains under review, Wendy Cecilia Duell used social media to urge residents to verify that their own smoke detectors are functioning correctly to prevent similar tragedies.

Bobby Duell is employed by the dirt track racing venue EAMS, which issued a statement acknowledging the staff member as a longtime racer and friend. The organization asked the racing community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers while awaiting further updates regarding the critical condition of the surviving father and child.

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Family Loss and Fundraising Efforts

Wendy Marler, sister of Bobby Duell, established a fundraising page to support the family after they lost all personal possessions, including clothing, furniture, kitchenware, and toiletries. She described Anna as a beautiful person and noted that their seventeen-year-old son Walker, who was not home during the incident, also requires assistance to rebuild his life after losing everything he owned.

Donors have contributed more than fifteen thousand dollars to the campaign so far. Marler expressed that the family is holding onto hope and praying for the recovery of her brother and nephew during this difficult time as they prepare to return from the hospital to a home with no basic necessities.