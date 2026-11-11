Alaina Kunes Withdraws from Ole Miss After Racially Insensitive Video

Alaina Kunes, a former Ole Miss student, withdrew from the university following a viral video showing her making monkey noises near a black student's apartment. The incident sparked campus condemnation and a broader conversation about racial sensitivity.

Alaina Kunes, a former student of the University of Mississippi, announced her withdrawal from the university after a video of her and two friends making monkey noises outside a black student's apartment went viral. The clip was captured by a Ring camera and shared by Jakiyra Metcalf, a freshman at Ole Miss, who posted the footage with the caption: What do we have to say about this?

Incident Details and Immediate Response

The video shows Kunes and two other white college students chanting monkey sounds, banging on their chests, and laughing as they passed an off‑campus apartment complex. The complex, leased by Ole Miss for student housing, houses three black students, including Metcalf. When the clip was posted, the students inside the building expressed distress, saying they had previously spoken to the outsiders about their loud behavior.

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In a statement to Action News 5, Kunes apologized, saying she had no idea who lived in the apartment or their races. She added that she had never intended to offend anyone of color and that she was learning from the ordeal. Ole Miss officials stated the incident was "deeply troubling, hurtful and unacceptable" and would cooperate with any university investigation.

University and Community Reaction

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Shawnboda Mead condemned the behavior as not reflecting the university's values. The university's statement emphasized that the actions were unacceptably disrespectful. Community members and other students who watched the video expressed widespread condemnation on social media, characterizing the conduct as racist and dangerous.

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While Kunes claimed she withdrew on her own, Ole Miss confirmed she was no longer a student. It remains unclear whether her departure was voluntary or the result of administrative removal.

Impact on Students and Future Measures

Metcalf's mother, Tasha Bolton, highlighted the vulnerability of black students living in the apartment complex, noting her daughter's freshman status. The incident has amplified concerns about campus safety and racial harassment, prompting discussions about better monitoring of student housing and clearer policies on harassment.

Ole Miss officials have pledged to adjust campus policies to prevent similar incidents. They also plan to provide educational resources on racial sensitivity and conduct workshops for students. The university is reviewing security footage to determine the full extent of the interaction and to identify all parties involved. The next steps include a campus-wide review of housing agreements and increased outreach to off‑campus housing residents.