Alan Carr compared to Nativity! character after reaction to TV BAFTA win

Comedian Alan Carr's hilarious reaction to The Celebrity Traitors winning a TV BAFTA on Sunday night has been compared to a scene from Nativity! in which his character Patrick Burns does a memorable tap dance during the final school play scenes.

Alan Carr has been compared to his eccentric character in Nativity! after his hilarious reaction to The Celebrity Traitors winning a TV BAFTA on Sunday night.

The comedian and actor enthusiastically hopped onto the stage after his victory scene in the first series of the show was named the year's Most Memorable TV Moment. He danced his way to the microphone before giving his acceptance speech. In a reference to their failure to identify him as a Traitor, Alan playfully questioned his fellow contestants' intelligence





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BBC Alan Carr Nativity! The Celebrity Traitors TV BAFTA Patrick Burns Baftas Theory Of Everything

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