Comedian Alan Carr discusses his upcoming Disney+ series about restoring Ayton Castle in Berwickshire. He addresses public perception of his £3.3 million purchase and details the community-focused restoration project.

Comedian Alan Carr has announced his confidence in winning over viewers with his forthcoming documentary series documenting the renovation of Ayton Castle. The Scottish property, which Carr purchased in February for £3.3 million, is scheduled to debut on Disney+ next year. Carr aims to demonstrate that the restoration project serves a higher purpose than simple luxury living, countering perceptions that he is merely indulging in an extravagant hobby.

Addressing Public Perception of Luxury

Ayan Carr addressed potential criticisms regarding his status as a castle owner following his victory on the television show The Traitors. He acknowledged that owning a large historic property might make him appear out of touch with average audiences who struggle to relate to such opulence. Carr described how critics might view him as someone lounging on a chaise longue and ringing a bell to summon staff, which creates a distant and unrelatable image for the general public.

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Despite these concerns, Carr believes the upcoming series will clarify his true intentions to viewers. He stated that once the footage airs next year, audiences will likely realize that his actions are driven by good intentions rather than vanity. The comedian hopes the program will reveal a deeper commitment to preserving heritage and engaging with the local area, rather than just showcasing wealth.

Origin of the Castle Restoration Project

The desire to acquire a castle predated Carr's win on The Traitors, as he had been actively searching property websites for a suitable historic estate for some time. His interest was significantly intensified by his experience staying at Ardross Castle, where the reality competition series is filmed. Carr admitted that spending time at the venue cemented his resolve to own a similar property, allowing him to fall in love with Ayton Castle upon viewing it.

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Following his victory on the show, Carr received numerous inquiries from major streaming platforms eager to collaborate with him. Although he had not previously worked with any of the world's largest streaming giants, the exposure from The Traitors accelerated opportunities for a new television project. The resulting series will focus on his efforts to transform the 17-bedroom property, a task that involves much more than simply occupying a grand building.

Community Focus and Future Releases

Carr emphasized that the atmosphere at Ayton Castle is rooted in a strong sense of community rather than isolation. He described the environment in Berwickshire as having a wonderful feel, which aligns with his goal of integrating the castle into the local fabric. He refused to divulge specific details about the restoration plans, noting that he cannot give away too much before the show's premiere.

The series is set to launch on Disney+ in the coming year, marking Carr's first major collaboration with a major streaming service. He expressed a deep emotional connection to the property, questioning how he might explain its hold on him to outsiders because the attachment defies logical explanation. The documentary promises to show the hard work involved in managing such a significant historic asset.

Long-Term Vision for the Estate

The transformation of Ayton Castle represents a long-term commitment to heritage conservation in Scotland. Carr's approach focuses on maintaining the structure's integrity while making it a functional part of modern life. He aims to prove that preserving such landmarks requires dedication and resources that go beyond personal enjoyment.

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As the release date approaches, expectations are high for how the series will portray the realities of castle ownership. Carr remains optimistic that the content will resonate with viewers by highlighting the communal benefits and historical significance of the project. The show will likely serve as a testament to the challenges and rewards of restoring one of Berwickshire's most iconic structures.