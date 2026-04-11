Alan Carr Faces Fatberg Nightmare Under London Home While Prepping for Castle Renovation

Comedian Alan Carr is dealing with a clogged drain in his London home caused by a 'fatberg', while also preparing to renovate a Scottish castle and embrace his new baronial title. The issue highlights the juxtaposition of mundane home issues and his grand aspirations.

Alan Carr , the popular comedian and television presenter, is facing an unexpected and rather unpleasant situation at his London home. The council contacted him to inform him of a significant blockage in the drains under his £2.8 million property. The culprit? A massive 'fatberg,' a solidified mass of waste matter, primarily caused by the improper disposal of items like wet wipes .

Carr, who has lived in the stylish bachelor pad since his split from his husband Paul Drayton in 2022, was taken aback by the discovery, especially as he doesn't use wet wipes himself. He suspects one of his friends is the culprit, leading to an amusing investigation on his part. The revelation came during the latest episode of his podcast, Bottoms Up!, where he humorously detailed the mystery of the fatberg and the impending costs associated with its removal, which he mentioned would be shared across the houses in the row. This domestic issue is juxtaposed with his recent purchase of Ayton Castle, a £3.25 million property in Scotland, where he plans to begin renovations for a TV show. \Adding to his already busy life, Carr is on the cusp of receiving the keys to his new Scottish castle, which he intends to transform into a luxury hotel and spa, inspired by his experience on the reality show 'Celebrity Traitors'. The castle, a sprawling estate with 17 bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and 106 acres of gardens, presents a significant undertaking. The renovation series, tentatively titled 'Castle Man,' is being produced by the same company behind Clarkson's Farm, hinting at a similar format. This grand project follows Carr's resurgence in popularity after winning the first series of Celebrity Traitors last year. His midlife ventures have been quite different from the norm, swapping a sports car for a castle. The comedian revealed that he has signed a seven-figure deal with Disney+ to film a series documenting the renovation of Ayton Castle. Carr seems very excited for his new project, as it's something he's always dreamt of. \In addition to the fatberg dilemma and the castle purchase, Carr has also acquired the title of baron, as the purchase of Ayton Castle came with the rights to The Barony of Ayton. He is now planning on getting his own tartan, fully embracing his new status as a member of the nobility. During an interview on the 'Staying Relevant' podcast with Pete Wicks and Sam Thompson, Carr explained that he has always wanted a castle, saying he wanted to do what he wanted to do, and he isn't going to be around forever. The Daily Mail contacted Alan's representatives for comment. The multifaceted nature of his current life—from dealing with drain blockages to planning a castle renovation and embracing a baronial title—makes for a compelling narrative, reflecting both the ordinary and the extraordinary aspects of his life. These recent developments show Carr's adventurous spirit, and his willingness to take on new challenges with humor and enthusiasm





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