TV star Alan Carr reveals Ayton Castle in the Scottish Borders is open for intimate 2027 weddings despite losing money annually on the listed property.

Alan Carr has officially announced that his Scottish estate, Ayton Castle, will be available for weddings starting in 2027. The fifty-year-old television personality confirmed that the historic property in the Scottish Borders is opening its doors to couples seeking intimate ceremonies for approximately sixty guests. This development marks a significant shift in the usage of the five-hundred-year-old structure, transitioning from a private residence and filming location to a commercial event space.

The Financial Reality of Owning Ayton Castle

Despite the glamorous image associated with owning a historic castle, Alan Carr has been transparent about the financial burdens of maintaining the listed property. The TV star purchased Ayton Castle for £3.3million last year, specifically in February, but has admitted that the estate operates at a loss. Speaking on the Happy Place podcast, Carr clarified that the acquisition was driven by personal passion rather than commercial ambition, stating explicitly that the property loses money every year and is not a money-making venture.

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The challenges of upkeep are constant and demanding. Carr described the experience as one where something is always going wrong with the infrastructure. He shared a humorous anecdote about his mother's reaction to his investment, noting that she called him an idiot and questioned his judgment. The reality of castle maintenance involves dealing with relentless structural issues, a stark contrast to the romanticized view of aristocratic life. Carr acknowledged that while the estate is beautiful, it is a significant financial drain that requires constant attention and resources.

From Celebrity Traitors to Real Estate Developer

The journey to owning Ayton Castle began during Carr's appearance on the reality competition show Celebrity Traitors. The show is filmed at Ardross Castle in Ayrshire, and spending time there for the duration of the series cemented his desire to own a similar historic residence. Carr revealed that he had already been browsing property websites like Rightmove for castles before his victory on the show. After winning the series, the opportunity to purchase Ayton Castle presented itself, and he acted quickly to secure the property.

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The acquisition has been documented for a new series on Disney Plus. The streaming giant approached Carr after his win on Celebrity Traitors, leading to this new project. The series focuses on his life living in the castle and the ongoing renovation challenges. Carr noted that while the show might portray him as living a life of luxury, the reality is much more complex. He expressed hope that viewers would understand the hard work involved when the series is released next year.

Intimate Weddings and Future Venues

Alan Carr is now seeking couples for intimate wedding ceremonies scheduled for 2027. The castle has a capacity for approximately sixty people, positioning it as a venue for smaller, exclusive events rather than large-scale celebrations. Interested parties are directed to contact events@alanatayton.com for inquiries. This move comes after initial speculation that Carr planned to convert the estate into a hotel with a leisure centre and spa, which he firmly denied.

Carr emphasized that Ayton Castle is his permanent home, not a commercial hotel venture. He mentioned receiving numerous job applications for potential hotel roles, which he clarified were unnecessary since he resides there full-time. The decision to allow weddings is part of making the property functional and sustainable. The location in Berwickshire, situated between Edinburgh and Newcastle, offers a scenic backdrop for couples. Carr highlighted the local community and nearby dog-friendly beaches as additional attractions for visitors to the area.

Public Perception and Community Integration

There is a disconnect between public perception and the reality of castle ownership. Carr admitted that on paper, owning a castle might seem like a frivolous luxury. However, he believes the Disney Plus series will show the audience the true nature of the project. The series aims to demonstrate that the venture is not about lounging in luxury but about restoring and maintaining a historic asset. Carr feels the castle has a hold on him, describing it as a place with a wonderful, community-based feel.

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The television star also addressed concerns about relatability. Critics or viewers might find it difficult to connect with someone living in a castle. Carr responded by suggesting that the upcoming series will humanize his experience. He wants the audience to see the effort, cost, and dedication required to keep such a property alive. The transformation of Ayton Castle is thus both a personal passion project and a public educational experience about heritage conservation. Carr continues to navigate the complexities of his new life, balancing his media obligations with the demands of being a castle owner.